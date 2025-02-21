USC Trojans, Oregon, UCLA, Notre Dame Finalists For Local 4-Star Recruit Talanoa Ili
The USC Trojans recruiting class of 2026 is off to a strong start. USC four-star linebacker target Talanoa Ili has locked in his top seven schools, and among the shortlist are the Trojans.
Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Ili is the No. 62 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 linebacker, and the No. 10 recruit from California. USC has been improving on its in-state recruiting. Landing Ili will demonstrate USC's growth with in-state recruiting.
The other schools that Ili has narrowed in on are UCLA, BYU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas, and Oregon. Ili’s official visit to USC is set for June 17. Ili has not yet visited Texas, Notre Dame, or BYU, but the four-star linebacker either has visits set for each finalist or is planning to set a date for the spring.
“They (the visits) will be big for me so I can compare and see where I best fit when it’s all said and done. I’m looking for the things that make each of them different and if I can see myself there,” Ili told On3.
Ili has visited the USC Trojans multiple times, but made a return early Feb. After the visit, Ili spoke to On3 about USC rising on his list of schools.
“USC made an impression on me and I would say they’ve made their way up my list,” Ili told On3. “I enjoyed being there and hearing what they had to say.”
Ili had the opportunity to spend time with USC coach Lincoln Riley and the defensive staff. The recruit also met with USC’s new general manager, Chad Bowden. As a linebacker, Ili had the chance to talk to linebackers coach Rob Ryan, who had a big impact on his visit.
“The biggest highlight for me was getting to meet with the staff and see the vision they have for the program,” Ili said. “Coach Ryan is a really knowledgeable guy when it comes to football. He made a big impression on me, and his resume speaks for itself. It makes you excited to see what’s in store for them.”
The four-star linebacker is not rushing his decision, and there is no one school completely standing out to him yet. The visits are the most important part of Ili's recruiting process. With the Trojans already having a couple of visits with Ili, USC has an early edge.
“I would say the schools that I’ve visited already, have an edge. Those are Oregon, USC, UCLA and Oklahoma. I do think it’s a tight race though,” Ili told On3. “I plan on committing some time in the fall.”
Taking his time will give each school the chance to convince Ili that their football program is the best fit for him.
The USC Trojans have been doing exceedingly well with their recruiting class of 2026. The Trojans class ranks No. 2 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
USC has already secured a commitment from multiple four-star defensive players including linebacker Xavier Griffin, cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart, and defensive lineman Braeden Jones. Ili can join an elite set of defensive recruits committed to the USC Trojans.