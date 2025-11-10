Predicting USC Trojans' Final Three Games Of the Season
The No. 19 USC Trojans are on the verge of making the College Football Playoff for the first time in the Lincoln Riley tenure. However, the Trojans arguably have their toughest stretch of the year with two of their final three opponents being ranked.
Here's a prediction of the Trojans' final three games of the season:
- Week 12: vs. No. 20 Iowa
- Week 13: at No. 9 Oregon
- Week 14: vs. UCLA
1. Week 12: vs. Iowa - WIN
USC's upcoming game is against an Iowa team that nearly upset Oregon this past week. The Trojans opened up as -6.5 point favorites over Iowa, according to FanDuel.With the game being at the Memorial Coliseum, USC shouldn't run into too many problems with the Hawkeyes.
Iowa does offer up a strong defense and has faced a couple of really good offenses like Indiana and Oregon, but the Trojans are a different team at home. Not only are they undefeated, but they have outscored Big Ten opponents 114-61 at home.
The Trojans are undefeated at home and have yet to be truly tested. Iowa could become the first team to push USC at home, but the Trojans should still be able to come out on top.
2. Week 13: At Oregon - LOSS
If both teams win their week 12 matchups, this game will have CFP implications. Despite having a lot of momentum rolling into Eugene for their final road game of the season, it's hard envisioning the Trojans having much success in this one.
Oregon has been playing really sound all season long and apart from their lone loss to Indiana, they have looked the part as a top 10 team in the country.
USC has struggled on the road this season. Both of their losses have come on the road. If the Trojans do end up losing this game, it would end their regular season with a 2-3 record in road games.
MORE: USC Trojans Running Back King Miller Provides Injury Update
MORE: Lincoln Riley Gets Real About Rumors He's Leaving USC
MORE: USC Volleyball Receives Exciting News Before Hosting Nebraska At Galen Center
3. Week 14: Vs. UCLA - WIN
The final game of the Trojans' regular season is against their heated crosstown rivals.
Under coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans have yet to beat UCLA in consecutive seasons. Last season, the Trojans took down the Bruins at the Rose Bowl to cap off their regular season in quarterback Jayden Maiava's third start as a Trojan.
This year, USC will be facing one of the most interesting UCLA teams in recent memory. The Bruins fired their coach Deshaun Foster after an 0-4 start to the season, but have since rattled off a 3-2 record in the following weeks.
Unlike their week 12 game vs. Iowa, being at home shouldn't play a big factor. UCLA has beaten the Trojans in the last two games at USC. In fact, the Trojans haven't beaten the Bruins at home since 2019.
However, USC will take down UCLA to end the regular season with a 9-3 record, their best since Riley's first year at USC.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.