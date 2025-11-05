All Trojans

How November Can Make or Break USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

The USC Trojans moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 Poll at No. 20 and have everything to play for this November. With four games left, can Trojans coach Lincoln Riley lead USC to the program's first College Football Playoff appearance?

Teddy King

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 20 USC Trojans have cemented a firm belief that they can compete in the Big Ten, following their 21-17 win at the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Although the pass game was not pretty, quarterback Jayden Maiava, as well as running back King Miller, delivered an exceptional run performance that pushed USC past the Cornhuskers. The win lifts the Trojans to a 2-2 road record this season, a notable change from last year's 0-4 record.

However, the road win may have made a statement, but are the Trojans really past the most difficult part of their season? The answer is no.

Trojans Still Have Everything In Front Of Them

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

It's easy to celebrate USC's win on the road, as Trojan fans should, considering it was challenging to do last season. Even with all the stops Nebraska pulled out, including a contract extension for coach Matt Rhule, and a well-executed blackout theme, the Trojans still found a way to win.

The win on Nov. 1 opened a new page for USC. With no more byes left, they face four straight weeks of Big Ten football to chase their program dreams of a College Football Playoff and Big Ten title contention. However, those paths start with winning.

From a road game at Notre Dame on Oct. 18, into a bye weekend Oct. 25, then back on the road to Nebraska on Nov. 1, it's easy to claim that USC is past their most difficult schedule stretch. Now, the Trojans are rewarded two consecutive home game for the first time since week 1 and 2.

To win out, the Trojans, arguably, have three difficult matchups left: vs. Iowa, at No. 6 Oregon and vs. crosstown rival UCLA.

The road trip to Oregon has been viewed as a long shot all season, but that hope grows as USC continues to win. Despite UCLA's 3-5 record, the Trojans and Bruins record goes back and forth, with rivalries bringing out something extra to play for.

The Lincoln Riley Team USC Fans Have Been Waiting For

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since coach Lincoln Riley arrived in 2022, USC's development started off strong, but started to trend down. In his debut season in 2022, USC finished 11-3, finished 8-5 in 2023 and finished with his worst record of 7-6 last season.

However, this season Riley seemed to have turned a new leaf —  USC is 6-2 for the first time since 2023, and have proved they can keep up with the Big Ten in their second season as members. Riley is also bowl eligible for this fourth consecutive year as the Trojans head coach.

Riley pointed out the importance of their competition in November, giving it a nickname of "Championship November" to emphasize what's at stake this month.

"This is championship November. This is the time where if you're going to do it, you got to go play your best ball," Riley said on Trojans Live.

Another major development for the Riley era is the No. 1 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports, helped formed by first-year General Manager Chad Bowden. The Trojans have consistently picked up some of the nation's most talented 2026 stars, and stuck to the USC textbook of recruiting, pulling right from their Southern California backyard.

Some of USC's biggest names in the class include five-star tight end Mark Bowman, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster.

All in all, these final four matchups mean everything. Win them, and USC keeps both the Big Ten title and CFP dreams alive.

USC hosts the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. on FOX.

