USC Trojans Making Strong Impression On Mater Dei 4-Star Recruit Aaryn Washington
While the USC Trojans continue to build quite an impressive recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, they have begun building momentum to do the same in the 2027 cycle.
The Trojans offered Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington over a year ago and have ramped up their pursuit for the 2027 prospect this spring, with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed leading the charge. Washington is the No. 20 overall prospect, No. 4 cornerback and No. 2 player in California according to 247Sports.
“I feel like they’re trying to build chemistry with the players and keep the best local player at home,” Washington told On3. “The California recruiting is big right now at USC and I talk to Coach Reed every day.”
Washington was on campus for the Trojans Junior Day event on Feb. 1 and made the short trip to campus twice during spring practice. The Trojans staff also visited Mater Dei on May 2. In addition to Reed, Washington has developed a very good relationship with USC’s defensive back coaches Doug Belk and Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles.
Recruits from the 2026 and 2027 cycles have applauded the Trojans coaching staff for their ability to create real relationships.
“I see a very hands on and coaching, like very close-up coaching,” Washington told On3. “it’s vey different there. They’re big on relationship, the coaches are fired up and I love the attitude….it’s so pure. They’re not gonna tell you any political recruiting stuff, they’re gonna tell you what real is and what’s not real.”
Washington plays for national powerhouse Mater Dei high school, the No. 1 ranked team in the country this past season, which is located 40 miles away from USC’s campus. Restoring their pipeline with the premier high school in Southern California has been a priority for the Trojans since new general manager Chad Bowden arrived in late January.
2026 four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Tomuhini flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC on April 1 and has officially shutdown his recruitment since then. He is set to be the first player to sign with USC from Mater Dei since the 2022 cycle, Lincoln Riley’s first recruiting class and legendary high school coach Bruce Rollinson’s final season with the Monarchs. Rollinson is a USC alum and played a major role in the pipeline from Mater Dei to USC.
“It’s home, so it feels like I belong there, you know,” Washington told On3. “Because it’s like I can have all this at home. It’s big college. So it kinda makes me think, why would I why would I leave home? Okay. But then again, I gotta keep my options open.”
The Trojans continue to pursue a pair of Topui’s teammates, five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star linebacker Shaun Scott.
Southern California is loaded with talent in the secondary for the 2026 class. They already hold commitments from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons and Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart. The 2027 class is no different.
Junipero Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams is the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Williams is a high priority target for the Trojans.
Other notable local defensive backs on USC’s radar for the 2027 cycle include, St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star cornerbacks Jailen Hill and Jacob Whitehead, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star safety Myles Baker, Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Willliams, Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star cornerbacks Juju Johnson and Donte Wright, and Tustin (Calif.) four-star safety Khalil Terry.