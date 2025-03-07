4-Star Recruit Esun Tafa Strong Praise For USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley After Visit: EXCLUSIVE
Spring football practice is drawing near, and the USC Trojans have begun to welcome high school recruits back to campus this week with the dead period for recruiting over. Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star interior offensive lineman Esun Tafa was in Los Angeles on Monday for his first visit with the Trojans.
“I loved everything about it,” Tafa told USC Trojans reporter Kendell Hollowell. “Great campus, the football facilities, meeting all of the coaches … just the whole vibe was awesome.”
USC was late to the mix, having just offered Tafa in late January, but after he decommitted from Washington in early February, the Trojans have quickly gained momentum for the highly touted offensive lineman out of Utah. Tafa’s visit this week provided him an opportunity to begin building a strong relationship with coach Lincoln Riley and offensive line coach Zach Hanson.
“Coach Riley was really cool,” Tafa said. “He made me, and my family feel very welcomed and comfortable at our visit. He seems like a really down to earth guy, and I like that. Really excited to grow our relationship. I’m also looking forward to the possibility of being a part of the momentum they are building with coach Riley, his staff and team.”
Utah, SMU and Washington are all in the mix, but Tafa says "right now USC is leading the way" in his recruitment. Tafa has scheduled an official visit with the Trojans starting June 13 and plans to announce his commitment by July. He will also return for a game in the fall as he continues to familiarize himself with the campus and the Trojans coaching staff.
However, despite growing up in Utah, Tafa has always been connected to Southern California because of his strong family roots in both Orange County and Los Angeles.
"I love Cali. I used to tell my parents that I was meant to be born in Cali," Tafa said. "My mom was born and raised in Tustin, Orange County, so our family visits Cali often. We have a lot of family there. USC has been a family favorite growing up. I do have an uncle that played football at UCLA and my aunt played softball there as well. Her team won back-to-back national championships, so there's some competition about that."
USC has a rich history of great Polynesian players that stretches across a number of decades, from Hall of Famer linebacker Junior Seau and safety Troy Polamalu, to more recently players like receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu and current starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and receiver Makai Lemon.
The Polynesian community has been a staple of USC football and Tafa acknowledges the thought of being next in line of a long tradition is definitely intriguing to him.
"It is important to me for sure," Tafa said. "Junior Seau, Fred Matua, Troy Polamalu, and a lot more Poly players left huge legacies at USC. The 26 class is stacked and there is so much talent all over the nation, a lot of elite talent are Polynesian and on the west coast. A lot of playing at USC or going there soon. It would crazy cool and an honor to be part of the next generation of great Poly players at USC."
USC currently holds 11 commitments in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports and Rivals, including seven four-stars. Tafa has been a contact with a few members of the Trojans recruiting class as they push for him to join them in what could be USC's highest ranked recruiting class in a decade.
"I haven't met Chad (Bowden) yet, but from what I'm seeing so far, he's putting in a lot of great effort with recruiting and it's paying off so far," Tafa said.