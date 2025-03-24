4-Star Recruit Favour Akih Compares USC Trojans, Ohio State, Miami Ahead Of Commitment
Delaware (Ohio) Hayes four-star running back recruit Favour Akih recently narrowed his focus to three schools, the USC Trojans, Ohio State and Miami. Akih is the No. 214 overall prospect and No. 18 running back in the 2026 recruiting class according to the On3 Industry Rankings, but the Trojans are pursuing one of the top-ranked players in the state of Ohio as a linebacker.
“They (USC) are only team recruiting me for linebacker, but I believe at the end of the day I'm just an athlete and I'm here to get developed by the best coaches in the country, and become an elite level athlete,” Akih told USC Trojans on SI reporter Kendell Hollowell. “Sometimes coaches can see something you have never seen in yourself."
“As for my recruitment it's going to be hard choosing to only play linebacker, I feel like they would be a really good front runner if I had the opportunity to play running back as well,” Akih continued.
The Trojans hired longtime NFL coach Rob Ryan to be the linebackers coach in January. Ryan, the son of legendary defensive coach Buddy Ryan and twin brother of former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, brings a wealth of knowledge to the USC coaching staff.
He was the New England Patriots linebackers coach under Bill Belichick during the team's first two Super Bowl wins in the early 2000s. Ryan had stints as the defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints before most recently returning the Raiders staff, where he has spent the past three seasons.
Ryan and Akih have developed a good relationship in a short period of time. The Trojans coach is high on Akih and how his skillset can translate to the defensive side of the ball.
“Me and him have a really strong relationship right now,” Akih said. “He told me that I am the new age linebacker, this day in age it is not about height or size but your speed. My speed is the difference maker in the linebacker room!"
“They have one of the best and most experience defense staff right now in the country! So I know I will get developed at the highest level,” Akih continued.
USC has worked to establish a recruiting footprint in the Midwest. They have three commitments in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class in Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones and Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston from that part of the country.
Alston announced his pledged to the Trojans in January during the Navy All-American Bowl and has been pushing for Akih to join him out west.
Los Angeles presents a unique opportunity for student-athletes, being the second-most populated city in the country. The city offers plenty of opportunities outside of athletics and is something that Akih is taking into consideration with his decision. Akih will be taking an official visit with USC from June 6-8.
“Playing in Los Angeles is also a major factor, there is a bunch of networking and business opportunities outside of football,” Akih said. “Beautiful weather all year round and it's Just the pLAce to be!”
Akih has visited Ohio State three times, including the Buckeyes national championship ceremony in late January but his most recent trip to Columbus was different. The four-star recruit picked up an offer from Ohio State while he was on campus March 17 and the Buckeyes have quickly emerged as the favorite to land Akih according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
“It was huge, it meant the world for me,” Akih said. “Getting the opportunity to play on the biggest stage with the best in America inside your home stay. Their competition level stands out to me, if you're not going to put your head down and put the work in the Ohio State isn't meant for you.”
Akih will be back on campus March 27 to watch another spring practice. The highly sought-after prospect has a very good relationship with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn.
“Coach Day is one of the best head coaches I've ever spoken to,” Akih said. “He watched my film and tells me the things I need to work on as well as coach Lock. Coach Lock is a really good running back coach, he doesn't believe in the star system because he has turned 1-3 stars into NFL superstars so it's awesome having the opportunity to play under him.”
Similar to USC, the Buckeyes have a long tradition of great running backs. Four Ohio State players at that position have won college football’s most prestigious award, the Heisman Trophy. Vic Janowicz was the first in 1950, followed by Howard Cassady in 1955. Archie Griffin is still the only player to win the award twice in 1974-75 and then Eddie George won it in 1955.
The Buckeyes have produced several running backs that Akih has looked up to, including Ezekiel Elliott and most recently TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. Henderson and Judkins both eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and scored at least 10 touchdowns as college football’s most dynamic backfield this past season.
“Treveyon and Quinshon did really well this year, I would say I like a mix of both of them," Akih said. "I'm an in between the tackle runner. Just like Henderson, defenses don't really get a chance to touch you when you are so fast. Ezekiel Elliott was an OSU legend, a lot of really great running backs come out of OSU.”
Miami is the final school in the mix. Their reputation speaks for itself. A program that hasn't not only produced some of the best teams in college football, but some of the most entertaining. Coach Mario Cristobal has long been known as one of the best recruiters in college football and has been all-in on bringing Akih to South Beach. Akih has an official visit locked in with the Hurricanes from the weekend of June 20.
“Just from watching the documentary’s the U is a team that knows how to handle adversity,” Akih said. “Coach [Mario] Cristobal is a great head coach, me and him have been talking a lot, not only about football but about life and how to get better every day!”