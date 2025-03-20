USC Trojans To Land 4-Star Defensive Back Recruit Talanoa Ili Over Oregon Ducks?
The USC Trojans have stepped up their recruitment of one of the top 2026 prospects in the state of Hawai'i. USC got Talanoa Ili to visit USC shortly before his move from Orange Lutheran High School (CA) to Kahuku High School (HI).
The No. 3 linebacker and No. 32 player in the class according to 247Sports rankings, Ili visited USC's campus on Tuesday, March 11 and met extensively with USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' coaching staff. Ili is set to return back to USC for an official visit on June 17.
Ili spoke with 247Sports about the time he spent with USC linebackers coach Rob Ryan.
"I would say this time with him was a lot more about relationship building. Man, that guy is hilarious. He's one of a kind. The stories that I hear from him and the stories that I hear from other people about how he is, he's just a hilarious guy. He's himself 100 percent of the time. He had some funny pictures and videos in his presentation for me, and I was just dying laughing," Ili said.
The four-star prospect highlighted USC's entire coaching staff and said they made him feel like a priority target.
"The whole staff is so welcoming. They just want me to be there as often as possible and just build that connection in person. The more I get out there, the more I feel like a priority. I feel like that's how they see me, and I feel it," Ili said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Ili's potential projects him as an every down player at the next level.
"Can rush off the edge, play in space and drop and cover. Twitchy kid who plays fast but under control. Very active with non-stop motor. High football IQ, can quickly read, diagnose and go. Could grow in to an edge rusher down the road but has the athleticism to stay at linebacker and can play inside or outside. A complete, every down linebacker with a very high ceiling," Biggins said.
USC will have to battle with the Oregon Ducks for Ili's commitment. The Ducks received a crystal ball prediction from Tom Loy of 247Sports, spurting them as the favorite in Ili's recruitment.
During the 2025 recruiting cycle, USC signed three safeties. The Trojans reeled in one four-star safety in Alex Graham and two three-star safeties in Steve Miller and Kendarius Reddick. Ili would be the highest rated safety the Trojans have signed since they signed Zion Branch, who was the No. 6 safety in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
The Trojans have a lot of talent coming back at the safety position next year. Kamari Ramsey decided to forego the 2025 NFL Draft and come back to USC for one more season. Ramsey had 43 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception last season and will be a leader on the Trojans' defense next season.