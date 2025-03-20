All Trojans

USC Trojans To Land 4-Star Defensive Back Recruit Talanoa Ili Over Oregon Ducks?

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are looking to continue their hot recruiting streak as they continue to pursue Talanoa Ili. The four-star prospect recently visited with the Trojans and raved about his time spent on campus.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have stepped up their recruitment of one of the top 2026 prospects in the state of Hawai'i. USC got Talanoa Ili to visit USC shortly before his move from Orange Lutheran High School (CA) to Kahuku High School (HI).

The No. 3 linebacker and No. 32 player in the class according to 247Sports rankings, Ili visited USC's campus on Tuesday, March 11 and met extensively with USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' coaching staff. Ili is set to return back to USC for an official visit on June 17.

us
Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm-up before playing the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Ili spoke with 247Sports about the time he spent with USC linebackers coach Rob Ryan.

"I would say this time with him was a lot more about relationship building. Man, that guy is hilarious. He's one of a kind. The stories that I hear from him and the stories that I hear from other people about how he is, he's just a hilarious guy. He's himself 100 percent of the time. He had some funny pictures and videos in his presentation for me, and I was just dying laughing," Ili said.

The four-star prospect highlighted USC's entire coaching staff and said they made him feel like a priority target.

"The whole staff is so welcoming. They just want me to be there as often as possible and just build that connection in person. The more I get out there, the more I feel like a priority. I feel like that's how they see me, and I feel it," Ili said.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Ili's potential projects him as an every down player at the next level.

"Can rush off the edge, play in space and drop and cover. Twitchy kid who plays fast but under control. Very active with non-stop motor. High football IQ, can quickly read, diagnose and go. Could grow in to an edge rusher down the road but has the athleticism to stay at linebacker and can play inside or outside. A complete, every down linebacker with a very high ceiling," Biggins said.

MORE: No. 1 USC Trojans vs. No. 16 UNC Greensboro: NCAA Tournament Betting Odds

MORE: USC Trojans, LSU Tigers Emerge as Favorites for California 5-Star Recruit Havon Finney Jr.

MORE: What Bronny James Said About Dalton Knecht After Los Angeles Lakers Loss To Denver Nuggets

us
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC will have to battle with the Oregon Ducks for Ili's commitment. The Ducks received a crystal ball prediction from Tom Loy of 247Sports, spurting them as the favorite in Ili's recruitment.

During the 2025 recruiting cycle, USC signed three safeties. The Trojans reeled in one four-star safety in Alex Graham and two three-star safeties in Steve Miller and Kendarius Reddick. Ili would be the highest rated safety the Trojans have signed since they signed Zion Branch, who was the No. 6 safety in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The Trojans have a lot of talent coming back at the safety position next year. Kamari Ramsey decided to forego the 2025 NFL Draft and come back to USC for one more season. Ramsey had 43 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception last season and will be a leader on the Trojans' defense next season.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football