4-Star Recruit Xavier Tiller Schedules Official Visits with USC Trojans, Auburn Tigers
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star tight end Xavier Tiller has locked in four official visits with the USC Trojans, Alabama, Auburn and Florida State. Tiller is the No. 185 prospect, No. 10 tight end and No. 24 player in the state of Georgia according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
The coveted tight end will visit Alabama on May 30, Auburn on June 6, Florida State on June 13 and then travel out west to finish at USC on June 20.
“I have visited each of those schools except for USC, so they are kind of a new one for me,” Tiller told On3. “I have official visits set up to all four schools, so I will keep looking at them and a few others.”
Tiller had originally committed to Texas A&M in November but after reopening his recruitment last month and the Trojans got themselves in the mix. Tight ends/inside receivers coach Chad Savage does a great job of building relationships with recruits and has caught the attention of Tiller.
“They hired a new tight ends coach (Chad Savage) and he hit me up on X and we have been chopping it up ever since,” Tiller told On3. “I want to get out there and see what it is like because I have never really looked at them.”
The Georgia native is very high on a pair of SEC rivals. Tiller has visited Auburn at least five times, including once this calendar year when he was on campus for Junior Day in January. He has developed a strong relationship with Tigers tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua.
“Auburn for sure is one of my top schools. Coach Ben (Aigamaua)and coach Freeze are on me hard. Coach Ben is on me every day. He talks about needing me and not just wanting me. Coach Freeze is pushing harder now too.”
Tiller is also very high on Alabama and confident in the direction Kalen DeBoer has the program headed. The Crimson Tide have put an emphasis on the tight end position in the 2026 cycle and are currently in a recruiting battling the Trojans for Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman.
“I was last at Alabama for a game in the season and I like everything about them,” Tiller told On3. “Who wouldn’t want to go to Alabama? They win, they develop players and they will have a strong season this year.”
Florida State is involved in the mix for the coveted pass-catcher. His trip to Tallahassee in the summer with be his second visit to the ACC school this year.
“I was at Florida State in January and I met coach Norvell and the staff in person. As soon as I got there, they yelled my name and it was great. I like how Florida State runs 12 and 13 personnel. I learned about their offense on the visit," said Tiller.
Tiller wants to announce his college decision before the start of his senior year, and Auburn is the heavy favorite to land him according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.