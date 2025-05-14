4-Star Recruit Elija Harmon's Early Favorite: Commit To USC Trojans Or Oregon Ducks?
The USC Trojans have turned up efforts on the recruiting front in recent weeks and are now in prime contention for one of the best defensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have been courting four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon since the beginning of the year and are among the early leaders for the 2027 recruit.
Harmon spoke with 247Sports and said that despite USC being located less than 10 miles away from Inglewood High School, what sticks out to him most is the development plan coaches have prepared for him.
"It would definitely be an honor because I grew up an SC fan. USC, I still like them but I'm not really a fan no more. They want me. So, yeah, it would be great. But as far as the stay home part, it doesn't really matter as far as the location. As long as I'm being developed and I like the town or the city, you know, stuff like that, that's really what matters to me most," Harmon said.
The Trojans are battling it out with the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies for the California native's commitment.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Harmon is truly a difference maker on the field and should be one of the best players on the West Coast regardless of position.
"Harmon is a big space eater in the middle of the defensive line. It’s never easy out West to find true difference makers at the defensive tackle position but Harmon is a true national recruit who has the size and talent to play for any school in the country. With two more years to develop before he hits college, Harmon has a chance to be special," Biggins said.
The No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 12 player in the state of California according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Harmon credited USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson with being a key factor in his recruitment. Henderson is ranked as the No. 2 recruiter in the country according to 247Sports.
"I talk to him almost every week. It's not even all about recruiting me and getting me to SC, you know, sometimes he's just checking on me. Asks how my family doing, how I'm doing, how spring practice is going. Stuff like that," Harmon said. "So, it's definitely a great relationship."
Since the addition of Henderson, the Trojans have turned it up on a notch when it comes to recruiting along the defensive front. In their 2026 recruiting class, USC has five defensive lineman and two edge rushers committed to the program. Henderson has been credited as the lead recruiter in all seven of their recruitments as well as the crown jewel of the 2026 class in five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin.