Recruiting Battle Between USC Trojans, Texas A&M Heating Up for Four-Star Prospect

The USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies are pushing for four-star safety recruit Gavin Williams from the class of 2027. The California product has visited both USC and Texas A&M during the season.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Four-star safety Gavin Williams is a top recruit in the class of 2027, and the USC Trojans seem to have competition out of the SEC to land the talented prospect.

The No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies have surged into contention for the Southern California standout, creating a competitive recruiting battle in the early stages of USC’s 2027 class.

USC Still Leads the Race

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine, USC now holds a 35 percent chance of landing Williams — up from 27 percent in September.

That lead reflects the Trojans’ consistent engagement and multiple unofficial visits Williams has made to campus this fall.

UCLA ranks second at 15.5 percent, followed by Arizona, Notre Dame, and Ohio State with Texas A&M rounding out the top-5.

Standing 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Williams stars at Damien High School in La Verne, California, where he’s one of the top defenders in the state.

He currently ranks as the No. 16 safety and No. 164 overall prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Through the 2024–25 season, he’s tallied 45 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles, showing excellent instincts and range.

Williams’ sophomore season was similarly strong, highlighted by 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

He also showed his two-way athleticism on offense with 11 receptions for 264 yards, proving his ability to impact both sides of the ball. That all-around production underscores why so many Power Five programs are chasing him.

Williams’ length and closing speed make him a strong fit for USC’s evolving defensive identity under coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who’s focused on adding athletic, multi-positional defensive backs.

The Trojans’ ability to recruit and develop homegrown talent has long been a cornerstone of their roster-building strategy. But that local advantage is being tested by a fast-rising SEC contender.

Texas A&M Making a Strong Push

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M Aggies became the first SEC school to offer Williams on Sept. 26, showing early belief in his potential.

The Aggies then hosted him for their 31–17 victory over Florida, a statement win that highlighted the kind of defensive performance capable of attracting a player like Williams.

Under Aggies coach Mike Elko, the Aggies held the Gators to just 289 total yards and forced three turnovers, including two interceptions that helped seal the game.

The defensive intensity and game-day atmosphere reportedly left a strong impression on Williams, who values development and high-level competition.

Elko and his staff have made recruiting California talent a priority since arriving in College Station, particularly in the secondary.

Their communication, early offer, and visible on-field success have propelled A&M into the top five of Williams’ projected destinations.

What’s Next

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC still has a number of factors in their favor, including Williams’ family ties to Southern California.

With USC, UCLA, Oregon, and now Texas A&M all pursuing him aggressively, Gavin Williams has become one of the most closely watched defensive prospects in the 2027 class — and a key test of USC’s ability to keep elite in-state talent home.

