Recruiting Battle Between USC Trojans, Texas A&M Heating Up for Four-Star Prospect
Four-star safety Gavin Williams is a top recruit in the class of 2027, and the USC Trojans seem to have competition out of the SEC to land the talented prospect.
The No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies have surged into contention for the Southern California standout, creating a competitive recruiting battle in the early stages of USC’s 2027 class.
USC Still Leads the Race
According to Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine, USC now holds a 35 percent chance of landing Williams — up from 27 percent in September.
That lead reflects the Trojans’ consistent engagement and multiple unofficial visits Williams has made to campus this fall.
UCLA ranks second at 15.5 percent, followed by Arizona, Notre Dame, and Ohio State with Texas A&M rounding out the top-5.
Standing 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Williams stars at Damien High School in La Verne, California, where he’s one of the top defenders in the state.
He currently ranks as the No. 16 safety and No. 164 overall prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite.
Through the 2024–25 season, he’s tallied 45 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles, showing excellent instincts and range.
Williams’ sophomore season was similarly strong, highlighted by 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles.
He also showed his two-way athleticism on offense with 11 receptions for 264 yards, proving his ability to impact both sides of the ball. That all-around production underscores why so many Power Five programs are chasing him.
Williams’ length and closing speed make him a strong fit for USC’s evolving defensive identity under coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who’s focused on adding athletic, multi-positional defensive backs.
The Trojans’ ability to recruit and develop homegrown talent has long been a cornerstone of their roster-building strategy. But that local advantage is being tested by a fast-rising SEC contender.
Texas A&M Making a Strong Push
The Texas A&M Aggies became the first SEC school to offer Williams on Sept. 26, showing early belief in his potential.
The Aggies then hosted him for their 31–17 victory over Florida, a statement win that highlighted the kind of defensive performance capable of attracting a player like Williams.
Under Aggies coach Mike Elko, the Aggies held the Gators to just 289 total yards and forced three turnovers, including two interceptions that helped seal the game.
The defensive intensity and game-day atmosphere reportedly left a strong impression on Williams, who values development and high-level competition.
Elko and his staff have made recruiting California talent a priority since arriving in College Station, particularly in the secondary.
Their communication, early offer, and visible on-field success have propelled A&M into the top five of Williams’ projected destinations.
What’s Next
USC still has a number of factors in their favor, including Williams’ family ties to Southern California.
With USC, UCLA, Oregon, and now Texas A&M all pursuing him aggressively, Gavin Williams has become one of the most closely watched defensive prospects in the 2027 class — and a key test of USC’s ability to keep elite in-state talent home.