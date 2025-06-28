All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruit Peyton Dyer Impresses at OT7, Competes Against Jonas Williams

USC Trojans class of 2026 commit, four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer was impressive at day one of OT7 on Friday. Dyer was ranked as the second best overall performer and competed against fellow USC commit, quarterback Jonas Williams.

Cory Pappas

USC Trojans class of 2026 commit cornerback Peyton Dyer participated in Day 1 of the Overtime OT7 Championship. OT7 is a seven-on-seven football league consisted of the top high school football players in the country. 

Charles Power on On3 ranked Dyer among his top performers of the day. Dyer went on his official visit and committed to USC on June 8. 

Peyton Dyer Impresses in OT7 

Peyton Dyer was ranked as the No. 2 best performer of Day One of OT7 by Charles Power

“Peyton Dyer made the most plays we saw of any defensive back on Friday. The USC commit was constantly around the football when quarterbacks target his half of the field,” Power said. “Dyer made a great break on a slate route, forcing a pass break up in the end zone in his teams first game. He stayed hot in the second contest, running stride for stride with a receiver on a targeted vertical route.”

A player that Dyer was competing with at OT7 is one that may end up being a teammate with Dyer in 2026. That would be quarterback Jonas Williams. Both Dyer and Williams are USC class of 2026 commits. The two went at it on Friday, facing off against one another in drills. Dyer nearly had an interception of Williams.

“Dyer later jumped a Jonas Williams pass, coming down with a near pick,” Power said. 

The player that wowed Power the most was four-star wide receiver Brysen Wright. Brysen Wright is a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2028. Here is the complete top 10 rankings of Friday’s top performers. 

MVP Brysen Wright, wide receiver 

2. Peyton Dyer, cornerback 

3. Kennan Pula, wide receiver/athlete

4. Jamar Owens, safety

5. Jamier Brown, wide receiver

6. Jaelen Waters, cornerback 

7. Quintin Hale, wide receiver 

8. Derrick Baker, quarterback 

9. Zion Crumpton, wide receiver 

10. Devin Fitzgerald, wide receiver 

Peyton Dyer Player Profile 

Peyton Dyer is a 6-0, 190 pound cornerback out of Duluth, Georgia. Dyer is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 23 cornerback in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite. 

Dyer is one of 30 commits that coach Lincoln Riley has for the Trojans 2026 recruiting class. This class of ranked No. 1 in the country by 247Sports and On3. In this class are five cornerbacks; four-star Peyton Dyer, four-star Brandon Lockhart, four-star Elbert Hill, three-star Joshua Holland, and three-star Madden Riordan.

Since Lincoln Riley took over as coach in 2022, the defense has been the Trojans biggest problem. It appears that they fixed their coordinator issues when they hired defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn last offseason, who dramatically improved that side of the ball immediately. Now, they just need the right players on that side of the football.

