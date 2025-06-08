Why 4-Star Recruit Peyton Dyer Committed To USC Trojans Over Georgia, Penn State
The USC Trojans arguably have the most recruiting momentum out of any college football program in the country, and it does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon with four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer committing to USC and coach Lincoln Riley on Sunday.
Dyer is on an official visit in Southern California with a number of top recruiting targets for the Trojans like four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster. Clearly the visit has gone well for Dyer since he decided to commit to USC before returning home to Atlanta, Georgia.
The visit to USC was Dyer's second of the spring, and he spoke with On3's Chad Simmons about his experience:
“The culture and the people made it feel like home," Dyer told On3 in April.
Despite playing high school football across the country, Dyer seems prepared to play for Riley and the Trojans. According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Dyer is the No. 24 cornerback recruit, the No. 32 prospect from the state of Georgia, and the No. 299 overall recruit in the class of 2026.
Much has been made of USC's resurgence when it comes to recruiting the state of California, but Riley and his staff have also recruited the rest of the country at an elite level.
With the addition of Dyer, the Trojans hold five commitments from defensive back recruits in the class of 2026: four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer, three-star cornerback Joshua Holland, and three-star cornerback Madden Riordan. USC also landed four-star defensive back RJ Sermons in the class of 2026, but the elite prospect has since reclassified and will be part of the Trojans' 2025 recruiting class.
He spoke with On3's Steve Wiltfong through his agent Aaron Garland about his decision:
“Trojan family I’m here, now that I’m a part of the real USC. I am ready to work and build something special!" Dyer told On3.
USC was Dyer's first scheduled visit of the summer as he planned to take trips to the Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, and South Carolina Gamecocks in June. However, under the leadership of Riley and general manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans have made it clear that they do not want USC commits visiting other schools.
This policy led to the Trojans losing five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, who de-committed from USC on May 14. Griffin is still considering USC in his decision, but he has visited the Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide since re-opening his recruitment. The elite linebacker prospect is set to visit Texas and Florida State before returning to Southern California for a visit at the end of June.
Griffin is currently schedule to announce his new commitment on June 29. Can Riley and company get him back in the fold?