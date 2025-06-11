Recapping USC Trojans First Official Visit Weekend: Peyton Dyer, Jalen Lott, Talanoa Ili
The USC Trojans walked away from its first official visit weekend big winners after landing a commitment from Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer.
Dyer announced his pledge on Sunday, effectively ending his recruitment. The Peach State native was on campus in the spring and decommitted from South Carolina shortly after the visit. Georgia and Penn State were major players for Dyer, but it was USC, who won out on his recruitment.
The Trojans are up to four commitments at cornerback and are not expected to pursue any other recruits at the position in the 2026 cycle.
Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili was back in Southern California for the third time this year. Each visited has strengthened the Trojans case for No. 4 rated linebacker in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Ili, a former standout at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.) high school before transferring to the islands in the spring, is down to two Los Angeles schools, USC and UCLA. He plans to announce his commitment on Sunday, June 15.
The Trojans hosted several commits from its No. 1 ranked recruiting class over the weekend, including IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.
USC has earned the nickname “Poly U” because of its rich and storied history of great Polynesian student-athletes and the 2026 cycle is providing the next generation.
MORE: Big Ten Coach Makes Bold Prediction For USC Trojans' Defense
MORE: Lincoln Riley Turns Heads With Extravagant Recruiting Visit Dinner, Red Carpet
MORE: Why 4-Star Recruit Peyton Dyer Committed To USC Trojans Over Georgia, Penn State
DeSoto (Texas) four-star Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Panther Creek (Texas) four-star Jalen Lott were the final two uncommitted prospects that were on campus over the weekend. The Trojans made a strong impression on the two blue-chip receivers from the Lone Star State and have emerged as serious contenders to land at least one of them.
Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback and USC commit Jonas Williams made the trip out west to actively recruit them.
Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley, Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland, Opelousas (La.) three-star receiver Roderick Tezeno, Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Kannon Smith and Fremont (Calif.) three-star EDGE Andrew Williams round out USC commits that were on their official visits this past weekend.
The Trojans rolled out the red carpet, literally and figuratively. Recruits walked through a red carpet tunnel at the Coliseum on Friday were they were greeted by the coaching staff and members of the personnel department. USC’s eight Heisman trophies were lined up and recruits were met by coach Lincoln Riley and their families at the end of it.
Recruits posed for pictures in the full Trojan uniform and in iconic USC varsity jackets, both individually and with members of the coaching staff and their families. Several prominent items were featured, including the USC Trojan sword, Heisman trophy and Rose Bowl trophy. Recruits made jaw-dropping hype videos in the full Trojan uniform thanks to one of the best creative departments in the country.
On Friday night, a dinner event was held at Riley's Palos Verdes Estates mansion, something that has become a staple on official visits over the years.
Recruits spent time with general manager Chad Bowden down in Santa Monica on Saturday. Later that night, they walked another red carpet, for a dinner event at the Level Hotel in downtown Los Angeles that offered a penthouse view. USC catered steak and lobster for the meal.
Several current players pulled up to the recruiting event, including freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and cornerback James Johnson, sophomore linebacker Desman Stephens II and defensive end Kameryn Fountain, redshirt senior defensive lineman Kobe Pepe, linebacker Anthony Beavers and receiver Jaden Richardson.
The Trojans have spared no expense when it comes to showcasing the glitz and glamor that comes with being located in the center of the entertainment capital of the world.
A combination of a phenomenal recruiting staff and personnel department, paired with revenue-sharing, which is set to begin on July 1 and USC’s NIL taking off, the Trojans have created a powerhouse in recruiting. The result has been the top-ranked recruiting class according to every recruiting site and a class that could change the trajectory of the program.