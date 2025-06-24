USC Trojans Miss on 5-Star Recruit Ryder Lyons, Commits to BYU Cougars
The USC Trojans missed out on class of 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. Lyons announced on Tuesday that he would be committing to the BYU Cougars. This is the first five-star commitment BYU has received since 2003.
The Oregon Ducks were the other finalist for Lyons, but he also considered the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, and Michigan Wolverines.
Ryder Lyons Commits to BYU Cougars
Ryder Lyons is a 6-2, 220 pound quarterback out of Folsom, California. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports, and scouts have raved about Lyons. Here is what national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said about Lyons in May of 2025.
“Lyons is an exceptional talent and has been one of the top quarterbacks in the region since his sophomore year,” Biggins said. “Has rare combination of arm talent and movement ability and can shred a defense with his arm and legs. A pure thrower with a live arm and understands how to change speeds and throw with anticipation.”
Lyons went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday morning, where he was asked where he would be playing football next.
“For the next three to four years I’ll be going to Brigham Young University,” Lyons said. “Go Cougs.”
Ryder Lyons Not Playing For BYU in 2026
Despite being classified as a 2026 recruit, Lyons will not be playing next year for BYU. He explained why.
“I’ll be serving a LDS mission,” Lyons said. “I do not know where I am going. I actually put my papers in August and I’ll get a call to anywhere in the world in like two to three weeks after.”
An LDS mission is a mormon mission where members dedicate 18 months to sharing their faith. Lyon’s will be doing this during what would be his first season in 2026 so the first time the Cougars will see him take the field will be in 2027.
USC Trojans Miss On Ryder Lyons
The USC Trojans were heavily pursuing Ryder Lyons. Lyon’s older brother, Walker Lyons, is currently playing for USC as a tight end. Walker Lyons committed and signed with the Trojans as a four-star recruit in the class of 2024.
Even without landing Ryder Lyons, USC still have the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have landed an astounding 30 commits in the 2026 class.
Out of these 30, there is one quarterback; four-star Jonas Williams. Williams is a 6-1, 215 pound quarterback out of Frankfort, Illinois. Williams was previously committed to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, but flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC in late February of 2025. Williams just recently went on his official visit USC on June 13.