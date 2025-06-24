All Trojans

USC Trojans Miss on 5-Star Recruit Ryder Lyons, Commits to BYU Cougars

The USC Trojans did not receive the commitment from five-star class of 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons. Lyons announced on Tuesday that he would be committing to the BYU Cougars over USC and the Oregon Ducks.

Cory Pappas

St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14.
St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The USC Trojans missed out on class of 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. Lyons announced on Tuesday that he would be committing to the BYU Cougars. This is the first five-star commitment BYU has received since 2003. 

The Oregon Ducks were the other finalist for Lyons, but he also considered the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, and Michigan Wolverines. 

Ryder Lyons Commits to BYU Cougars

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (21) runs with the ball after an intercepti
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (21) runs with the ball after an interception during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ryder Lyons is a 6-2, 220 pound quarterback out of Folsom, California. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports, and scouts have raved about Lyons. Here is what national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said about Lyons in May of 2025. 

“Lyons is an exceptional talent and has been one of the top quarterbacks in the region since his sophomore year,” Biggins said. “Has rare combination of arm talent and movement ability and can shred a defense with his arm and legs. A pure thrower with a live arm and understands how to change speeds and throw with anticipation.”

Lyons went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday morning, where he was asked where he would be playing football next. 

“For the next three to four years I’ll be going to Brigham Young University,” Lyons said. “Go Cougs.”

Ryder Lyons Not Playing For BYU in 2026

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates with running back LJ Mart
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates with running back LJ Martin (27) after Martin scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Despite being classified as a 2026 recruit, Lyons will not be playing next year for BYU. He explained why. 

“I’ll be serving a LDS mission,” Lyons said. “I do not know where I am going. I actually put my papers in August and I’ll get a call to anywhere in the world in like two to three weeks after.”

An LDS mission is a mormon mission where members dedicate 18 months to sharing their faith. Lyon’s will be doing this during what would be his first season in 2026 so the first time the Cougars will see him take the field will be in 2027. 

MORE: Reggie Bush's Legal Appeal Fails: Ordered To Pay $1.4 Million In Defamation Case

MORE: USC Trojans' State-of-the-Art Football Facility Construction Update

MORE: 4-Star Recruit Khalil Terry Rocks USC Trojans Gear After Michigan State Decommitment

USC Trojans Miss On Ryder Lyons

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Brui
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans were heavily pursuing Ryder Lyons. Lyon’s older brother, Walker Lyons, is currently playing for USC as a tight end. Walker Lyons committed and signed with the Trojans as a four-star recruit in the class of 2024. 

Even without landing Ryder Lyons, USC still have the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have landed an astounding 30 commits in the 2026 class. 

Out of these 30, there is one quarterback; four-star Jonas Williams. Williams is a 6-1, 215 pound quarterback out of Frankfort, Illinois. Williams was previously committed to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, but flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC in late February of 2025. Williams just recently went on his official visit USC on June 13.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football