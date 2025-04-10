USC Trojans Land Elite Recruit Vlad Dyakonov: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Teammate
The USC Trojans added yet another piece to their top ranked 2026 recruiting class with the addition of Folsom (CA) offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov. The three-star prospect becomes the 22nd commit in the Trojans' recruiting class and is the 14th in-state pledge.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' staff have been adamant about recruiting the best players from the state of California and Dyakonov's pledge bodes well with the message.
Dyakonov is one of the top offensive lineman in the state and ranks as the No. 28 offensive tackle in the country and No. 37 player from California according to 247Sports. He spoke with 247Sports about his commitment to the USC and the timeline of his recruitment.
"Coach (Zach) Hanson was one of the first coaches who started talking to me before I had any offers. Both coach Hanson and coach (Lincoln) Riley consistently visited me and recruited me very hard. I knew USC was going to be home when I first visited there," Dyakonov said.
It doesn't come as a surprise that Dyakonov landed with the Trojans. Back on April 5, Brandon Huffman of 247Sports submitted a crystal ball prediction in favor of USC. One day later, Dyakonov got two more predictions, projecting him to the Trojans.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said if Dyakonov reaches his ceiling, he could pop up on NFL radars.
"Dyakonov is an intriguing offensive line prospect with a high ceiling. He has always had a nice physical edge in his game, plays through the whistle and will routinely drive his man down the field...when you look at his size, growth potential, toughness and mobility, Dyakonov definitely has an NFL upside to him and has the talent to play for any school in the country," Biggins said.
Despite being listed as a three-star prospect, Dyakonov was heavily recruited from some of the top programs in the country. He had 29 offers and chose USC over UCLA, Ole Miss, and Arizona State to name a few.
Hanson has now landed four offensive lineman recruits since being promoted to offensive line coach, including four-star Esun Tafa. Dyakonov is the second offensive tackle to pledge to the Trojans following Chase Deniz's commitment to the Trojans in late March.
It's one of the deepest offensive line classes the Trojans have put together and something that has been done intentionally. USC general manager Chad Bowden said the Trojans want to sign the most high school recruits the school has ever taken in one cycle.
"We're going to take the most high school kids this place has ever taken this year," declared Bowden. "I truly believe a culture can be built through recruiting, and it can be done, especially when they're from high school. We're [going to] recruit the most guys we ever have." Bowden told 247Sports.
One of the biggest questions that remains is where Dyakonov's teammate and quarterback Ryder Lyons is going. USC still seems to be among the leaders in Lyons' recruitment, but Jonas Williams flipping from Oregon to USC seemed to wrinkle Lyons' plans.
If Dyakonov is able to bring Lyons with him to USC as a plus one, it would truly be the cherry on top.