USC Trojans Making Push For 4-Star Recruit Talanoa Ili, Oregon Ducks Target
The USC Trojans hosted a plethora of highly touted prospects from Southern California on Saturday for their Junior Day event, including some recruits they are trying to flip for the 2026 cycle, including Mater Dei (CA) five-star receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr., four-star defensive lineman and Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui, and Mission Viejo (CA) four-star receiver and Georgia commit Vance Spafford.
However, one uncommitted prospect that is high on the Trojans priority list is Orange Lutheran (CA) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili. Oregon has gained a ton of buzz for the elite linebacker after his third visit to Eugene last week, but the Trojans certainly made an impression of Ili this weekend.
“The junior day at USC was really good," Ili told 247Sports. "It was great meeting all the coaches there — coach Lincoln Riley, coach Rob Ryan, coach D’Anton Lynn, coach Shaun Nua, coach Dogg (Aaron Amaama), and new general manager Chad Bowden. All the conversations really stood out to me.
"I would say USC has become a much bigger player in my recruitment after this visit," said Ili.
Ili is the No. 3 linebacker and No. 55 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings. He was one of three prospects to visit USC for Junior Day, including 2026 four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu and 2028 edge/tight end Marcus Fakatou.
MORE: Top-25 Basketball Poll Shakeup After Ranked Matchups: USC Trojans, South Carolina
MORE: Best Big Ten Receivers Ranked: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, USC's Makai Lemon
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Among Highest Coaching Buyouts With Georgia's Kirby Smart
MORE: USC Trojans Visit, Push For 5-Star Recruits Brandon Arrington, Elbert Hill Commitment
As the Trojans continue to work to put a fence around Southern California in recruiting, they hosted a number of top prospects from Orange County, including Mater Dei (CA) 2026 four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, four-star tight end Mark Bowman, 2027 offensive lineman Lex Mailangi, defensive lineman Montana Toiolo and Matamagi Uiagalelei and 2028 safety Ace Leutele, who picked up an offer from USC this weekend. Santa Margarita (CA) four-star receiver Trent Mosely and JSerra Catholic (CA) four-star edge rusher Simote Katoanga.
“It’s a great environment, culture, and staff,” Katoanga said. “I think what excites me the most about the opportunity to play at USC is the chance to bring USC back to a National Title and the way I can be versatile on the whole defensive line!”
USC seen schools like Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia consistently poach top talent in their backyard and in many years, sign more highly ranked recruits from the area than the Trojans. However, there’s a different buzz around the USC program for this cycle and is shaping up to be one of their top rated classes over the last decade.
USC currently has eight commitments in their the No. 2 ranked recruiting class, per the On3 Industry Rankings for the 2026 cycle.
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll To Teach Class For USC Trojans While Coaching in NFL
MORE: USC Trojans To Land Elite Linebacker AJ Tuitele Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis