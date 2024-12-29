USC Trojans Safety Kamari Ramsey Has 'Unfinished Business' For 2025 Season
USC Trojans redshirt sophomore safety Kamari Ramsey announced on Dec. 19 that he would forgo the 2025 NFL Draft and return to school for another season. Ramsey spoke with the media about his decision following the Trojans thrilling 35-31 win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
"I just felt I have some unfinished business as a Trojan,” Ramsey said. “Obviously this season didn't go the way we wanted, but the fight that we showed in every game showed me what type of team and program we're going into."
The Trojans ended the 2024 season on a high note, Ramsey made an incredible diving interception, and the Trojans mounted a 17-point second half comeback to defeat the Aggies in the final seconds at Allegiant Stadium when quarterback Jayden Maiava connected with receiver Kyle Ford for a 7-yard touchdown.
Ramsey will have the opportunity to play with his former Sierra Canyon (CA) teammate and godbrother, cornerback DJ Harvey in 2025. The former San Jose State defensive back committed to USC via the transfer portal on Dec. 14 for his final season of eligibility. Harvey helps fill a massive void that will be left by cornerbacks Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington, Greedy Vance and John Humphrey, all of whom are out of eligibility. For DeCarlos Nicholson, the Trojans are still waiting on the waiver ruling providing extra eligibility for guys who spent years in junior college.
Ramsey was instrumental in the Trojans turn around defensively when he followed his coach D'Anton Lynn across town from UCLA to USC. He helped Lynn install the scheme because of his experience the year prior. Ramsey was finished the season with 60 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in 11 games. The Southern California native will be the only returning starter in the Trojans secondary and will undoubtably be the leader for not only that room, but the defense as a unit.
The Trojans had an up and down season in 2024: five of the USC's six losses were by single digits after leading in the fourth quarter. But in this new era of college football, where the transfer portal opens before bowl games and a majority of draft eligible players that are not competing in the College Football Playoff sit out postseason play, programs get a small glimpse of what the roster will look like next season minus the additions via the portal and high school recruiting.
"Kind of a poetic ending to the season," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "Just incredibly proud, the resiliency they showed. I told them there's a toughness and hardness developing win this program right now. I think you could look at a lot of different points throughout this season and certainly tonight and you see that, and there's a lot of excitement about that."
