USC Trojans Recruiting Target Ryder Lyons Reveals Thoughts On NIL Deals
The USC Trojans are looking to secure their first top five ranked recruiting class in the Lincoln Riley era in the 2026 cycle. Currently, the Trojans sit with the No. 3 class in the country according to 247Sports, but they have a chance to add a big piece if they can reel in four-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.
Lyons is the No. 2 quarterback and No. 6 player in the class according to 247Sports' rankings. He is the Trojans' top target at the quarterback position in the cycle and has received two crystal ball predictions in favor of USC.
The California native spoke with On3 about the important factors in his recruitment, including the value of NIL offers from schools.
“You’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities that are there, obviously. Anyone who says they’re not is lying. But, that’s an important thing — you’ve got to make sure they’re invested in you. I think that’s the way to look at it for NIL. When you’re talking about however much they’re willing to pay you, I guess, is how much they really believe in you; how much they are invested in you," Lyons said.
However, Lyons reiterated that NIL is not the driving factor in his recruitment. Instead, he considers relationships and schematic fits as the most important factor to him.
“It’s my relationship with the coaches is the biggest thing to me,” Lyons said. “Then kind of the whole culture of their program. I want to go somewhere where I feel love but also I’m going to be pushed. I want a good environment, somewhere I want to work, somewhere I want to put all my effort in.”
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Lyons could rise to become the top quarterback in the 2026 class.
"Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class. He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns. He combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position as well," Biggins said.
The Trojans' 2026 recruiting class is highlighted by an emphasis on recruits from California. Five out of the eight commits hail from the Golden State. If Riley and USC were to land Lyons, he could end up being one of the next great quarterbacks to be coached by the offensive guru.
