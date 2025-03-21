All Trojans

Reggie Bush Earns Special Honor On New EA Sports College Football Video Game

The new EA Sports College Football Video Game awarded USC Trojans legend and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush with an unprecedented honor - a 99 score for speed on the iconic game, which will be released this summer. The NIL payment will more than doubles for college players opting to participate in the video game.

Bri Amaranthus

Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Reggie Bush in attendance of the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Reggie Bush in attendance of the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Bush was elated with the news.

Reggie Bush speaks on unionizing college football players during the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Univers
Reggie Bush speaks on unionizing college football players during the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the University Club of Pasadena in Pasadena, Calif. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"First player to ever receive 99 speed on the new EA Sports College Football 25 make sure you go get my player! I’m honored and proud to be back, EA SPORTS it’s in the game! Make sure you go crazy and tag me with your best jukes, spins, jumps, and of course those TD’s and I will repost!" Bush wrote on Twitter/X.

The speedy Bush ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds in 2006. Highly regarded as one of the best college football players of all time, Bush then played 10 seasons in the NFL.

En route to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2005, Bush blazed his way to 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries during his junior season at USC. The running back also added 478 receiving yards and two more scores to finish with 2,218 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns.

It's one of those football seasons that fans cannot easily forget. Bush will undoubtedly be a fan favorite for the College Football 26 video game. It's a rush of nostalgia and excitement to be able to play as one of the best running backs to ever do it.

More good news regarding the newest EA Sports video game ... The NIL payment will more than double for college players who opt in to participate in the video game. Players who decide to join the game will be compensated at least $1,500 and gifted a Deluxe Edition copy of the game. Of course some athletes, like those on the cover, will earn much more.

A commercial for the College Football 25 video game, featuring Texas Football quarterback Quinn Ewers plays during the fifth
A commercial for the College Football 25 video game, featuring Texas Football quarterback Quinn Ewers plays during the fifth inning of the Longhorns' baseball game against the Kansas Jayhawks, Thursday, May 16, 2024 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bush won two national titles for USC and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints. Bush is passionate that Los Angeles has always been his home, despite having to forfeit his Heisman Trophy in wake of NCAA sanctions for USC, which included Bush receiving improper benefits during his Trojans career.

Bush is forward thinking and dreams of becoming head coach of the USC Trojans.

"One hundred percent." Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "The same way that I helped them win national championships as a player is the same way I can help them win those championships as a coach. I believe that wholeheartedly."

Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll talks with tailback #5 Reggie Bush prior to their game against the Washin
Oct 22, 2005; Seattle, WA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll talks with tailback #5 Reggie Bush prior to their game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images © Copyright Mark J. Rebilas / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bush detailed his first hand experiences with recruiting, knowledge of the game and championship culture as three reasons his expertise would translate to be an excellent college head coach.

"One thing that you need as a head coach is leadership," Bush told Amaranthus. "But also you need someone who understands how to craft a culture that breeds winning championships. I'm not saying that the current coach doesn't know that. I think the world of Lincoln Riley, I think he's a great coach. I'm excited to see what he does next year."

"But I also would love a bite at the apple as well, to be able to come back and coach my alma mater. Words can't even explain what that would mean to me," Bush continued.

Well, Bush is back in college football - in the video game - but maybe with more goals in mind.

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

