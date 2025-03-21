Reggie Bush Earns Special Honor On New EA Sports College Football Video Game
The new EA Sports College Football Video Game awarded USC Trojans legend and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush with an unprecedented honor - a 99 score for speed - on the iconic game, which will be released this summer.
Bush was elated with the news.
"First player to ever receive 99 speed on the new EA Sports College Football 25 make sure you go get my player! I’m honored and proud to be back, EA SPORTS it’s in the game! Make sure you go crazy and tag me with your best jukes, spins, jumps, and of course those TD’s and I will repost!" Bush wrote on Twitter/X.
The speedy Bush ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds in 2006. Highly regarded as one of the best college football players of all time, Bush then played 10 seasons in the NFL.
En route to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2005, Bush blazed his way to 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries during his junior season at USC. The running back also added 478 receiving yards and two more scores to finish with 2,218 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns.
It's one of those football seasons that fans cannot easily forget. Bush will undoubtedly be a fan favorite for the College Football 26 video game. It's a rush of nostalgia and excitement to be able to play as one of the best running backs to ever do it.
More good news regarding the newest EA Sports video game ... The NIL payment will more than double for college players who opt in to participate in the video game. Players who decide to join the game will be compensated at least $1,500 and gifted a Deluxe Edition copy of the game. Of course some athletes, like those on the cover, will earn much more.
Bush won two national titles for USC and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints. Bush is passionate that Los Angeles has always been his home, despite having to forfeit his Heisman Trophy in wake of NCAA sanctions for USC, which included Bush receiving improper benefits during his Trojans career.
Bush is forward thinking and dreams of becoming head coach of the USC Trojans.
"One hundred percent." Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "The same way that I helped them win national championships as a player is the same way I can help them win those championships as a coach. I believe that wholeheartedly."
Bush detailed his first hand experiences with recruiting, knowledge of the game and championship culture as three reasons his expertise would translate to be an excellent college head coach.
"One thing that you need as a head coach is leadership," Bush told Amaranthus. "But also you need someone who understands how to craft a culture that breeds winning championships. I'm not saying that the current coach doesn't know that. I think the world of Lincoln Riley, I think he's a great coach. I'm excited to see what he does next year."
"But I also would love a bite at the apple as well, to be able to come back and coach my alma mater. Words can't even explain what that would mean to me," Bush continued.
Well, Bush is back in college football - in the video game - but maybe with more goals in mind.