USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Visits 4-Star Recruit Deshonne Redeaux, Staff Visits Mater Dei
With the USC Trojans beginning winter workouts, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff are making their way around Southern California for recruiting. Riley and running backs coach Anthony Jones visited Oaks Christian (CA) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux on Thursday. Oaks Christian is also the home of four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin.
Redeaux is the No. 10 running back and No. 106 overall prospect and Benjamin is the No. 3 cornerback and No. 40 overall prospect in the 2026 On3 Industry Rankings. USC has been predicted to land both of the local products.
The Trojans have one commitment at running back in Harvey (OH) four-star Shahn Alston and two at cornerback in Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star RJ Sermons and Loyola (CA) four-star Brandon Lockhart.
Last week, Riley and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn went down to San Diego County to visit Mount Miguel (CA) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington. The Trojans are continuing to prioritize blue-chip prospects in their own backyard in attempt to build a fence around Southern California as Pete Carroll once did during the USC dynasty in the 2000s and Steve Sarkisian did for his short stint in the mid 2010s.
While Riley and Jones were in Westlake Village, other members of the Trojans staff went down to Orange County to visit local powerhouse Mater Dei high school. Once criticized for not visiting the school that is flooded with division one talent enough, USC is working to become frequent visitors at the No. 1 high school team in the country and make it a pipeline for the Trojans roster as it once was under legendary Mater Dei coach and USC alumni Bruce Rollinson. USC has not signed a player from Mater Dei since the 2022 recruiting cycle, the year Rollinson retired.
Mater Dei has several players in the 2026 cycle committed to Oregon, but they also have uncommitted 2026 four-star linebacker Shaun Scott and elite 2027 tight end Mark Bowman.
In addition to Oaks Christian and Mater Dei, the Trojans also made a stop in Bellflower to visit St. John Bosco, where they have one commitment in three-star athlete Joshua Holland. The talented two-way play has been committed to the Trojans since the summer.
USC is targeting a couple of other elite prospects for the 2026 cycle in the Orange County area in Mission Viejo (CA) four-star receiver and Georgia commit Vance Spafford. The Trojans extended an offer to the talented pass-catcher this week. USC is also pushing for a couple of Trinity League stars in Rancho Margarita four-star receiver Trent Mosley, JSerra Catholic edge rusher Simote Katoanga and Orange Lutheran four-star offensive Samuelu Utu and four-star linebacker Talanoa lli.
Adding former Colorado State coach Chad Savage to the coaching staff could help sway a number of recruits in the Trojans direction. USC’s new tight ends/inside receivers coach is thought of in high regard by high school coaches across Southern California.
USC currently have eight commitments for the 2026 recruiting cycle in their No. 2 ranked class in the On3 Industry Rankings. These next couple of months are going to be vital for the Trojans as recruiting continues to heat up.
