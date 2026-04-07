Latest Intel on Offensive Line Recruit Reis Russell After USC Visit

Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star offensive line recruit Reis Russell got his first look at USC this past week in April after spending two days on campus. During his recent trip, he locked an official visit with the Trojans as he plans to return on May 29.

“It was great hospitality. It’s a great staff. It feels like a family up there," Russell said. "Everyone knows each other and I feel like the culture there is very good. That’s always a reflection of the coaching staff and how they do things.”

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He got an in-depth look at the university during his campus tour. Russell met general manager Chad Bowden for the first time and got an up-close look at how USC Lincoln Riley runs program. He and his mother had an extended meeting with offensive line coach Zach Hanson in his office after Friday’s practice.

“That whole O-line staff is awesome," Russell said. "I love listening to coach Hanson teach, I think he does a great job. I love how they communicate.”

Russell has close ties to three USC freshmen in tight end Mark Bowman, and offensive linemen Breck Kolojay and Kannon Smith. Russell and Bowman have known each other for years with their sisters playing volleyball together. He trains with Kolojay and was high school teammates with Smith.

“They’re honest with me. They me the truth and I know Kannon and all of them would," Russell said. "In all honestly, I’ve heard great things. They haven’t had anything to complain about, which is really cool to see. They really up love it up there. They love the coaching staff, they love LA and so far it seams like they love everything about the school, the academics. The message from them has been great.”

Reis Russell Lines up Official Visits

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, left, talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during pregame warmups at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In addition to USC, Russell has official visits set up with Washington, Georgia and Miami this summer. Florida is another school that could possibly get one. Russell went in-depth about the other three schools that he does have an official visit locked in with.

Washington has been heavily involved with his recruitment from that start and continue to standout as the process continues.

“My relationship with the coaching staff. Of these schools, they’re the earliest ones that offered me and I have been in contact with them a lot," Russell said. "Coach [Michael] Switzer, the offensive line coach, we’ve built a great relationship. He’s been over to my house, he’s been to my school a few times, so I’ve known him for a long time. And I love that o-line room up there. They’re all great people. I love going up there and talking with them."

Philadelphia Eagles and former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is one of Russell’s favorite players in the NFL. And the Bulldogs program as a whole has caught his eye.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I would say them being one of the biggest programs in college football is definitely appealing to me," Russell said. "They’re a huge program, have won lots of games, national championships. I think they play a high level of football, especially the offensive line play there has been great. Coach [Phil] Rauscher, coach [Kirby] Smart, love talking with them. They do a phenomenal job, they’re pumping out NFL offensive linemen always. They do things differently up there.”

Miami is fresh off making it to the national championship game and large reason why was because of their play on the offensive line.

“Coach [Mario] Cristobal and coach [Alex] Mirabal are awesome," Russell said. "Meeting coach Cristobal was great, I loved sitting down with him and similar to coach Riley, he’s really hard on his guys and love you up at the same time. They’re a very process-oriented team. They work very hard. When we went to practice there, the energy was crazy. There practices are upbeat, high tempo. They’re getting after it. Coach Mirabal, his knowledge of the offensive line is unbelievable. He’s been pumping out NFL offensive linemen, he’s got two big one this year.”

Making a College Decision

Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Reis Russell and USC Trojans freshman offensive lineman Kannon Smith | USC Trojans on SI

Russell holds over 30 offers but has started to narrow it down. It's a list of premier schools and Russell revealed what would separate one program from the rest.

“I would say the coaching staff, that’s the most important thing to me," Russell said. "My relationship with them and how they operate. If you go into a school and don’t have a great relationship with that staff that can affect a lot of things and not be a great situation. Having a great relationship with the staff is going to be the most important thing with me.”

Russell is in no rush at the moment to make a decision. He plans on waiting until after his official visits before making an announcement.