Ronald Jones II Game Status Revealed, Bucs vs. Saints

The former USC running back missed last weeks game against Washington due to injury.

Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones II will officially be active for todays NFL Divisional Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. The former USC Trojan's game status remained questionable all week, after being sidelined against Washington due to injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed Jones II game status via Twitter just minutes ago.

"For #Bucs-#Saints: RB Ronald Jones is officially active, while #Saints QB Taysom Hill and RB Latavius Murray are officially inactive."

Tampa Bay reported Wednesday that, "running back Ronald Jones did not participate on Wednesday but Head Coach Bruce Arians said after practice that Jones is getting better and they anticipate him being able to practice starting tomorrow [Thursday]."

Jones II was later seen out on the practice field on Thursday warming up, despite a quad and thumb injury.

ESPN's Jenna Laine reported, "Rojo is back practicing today after missing last week with a quad injury. He still has a brace on his thumb."

TO WATCH: Ronald Jones II Warming Up In Tampa Click The Video Above

With "Rojo" off the IR, the attention turns to what kind of role the former USC running back will play. Jones II was active last weekend, but did not play a single snap due to injury; Leonard Fournette started in his place.

Earlier this week Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that Leonard Fournette would be the starter on Sunday. Regardless of what Arians decides to do with Jones II, having him back in the rotation and active serves as a huge advantage for the Bucs.

Jones II has 192 carries, 978 yards, and seven touchdowns on the regular 2020 NFL season.

