EDGE Luke Wafle Pulls Back Curtain on Adjustments That Sparked Ohio State Upset

One of the biggest improvements that the No. 20 USC Trojans showed in Week 9 was the physicality of the defense – two sacks, seven tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble and recovery while allowing only nine points in the first half against No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Freshman edge rusher Luke Wafle – three total tackles – shared his favorite moment from the defensive performance and how the Trojans will be using the bye week after practice on Nov. 4.

USC's Defensive Performance vs. Ohio State

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Same every week. Just trusting each other, staying in our pass rush lanes and just letting it loose, play free,” Wafle said about the Trojans’ successful pass rush in Week 9.

The unit was able to rack up two sacks, seven tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and 20 pressures. Buckeyes freshman quarterback Luke Fahey found himself having to throw on the end, off balance or incompletions due to a rushed pass.

“That's huge for us. It's been a big emphasis, keeping them out of the end zone or not letting them score rushing red zone touchdowns specifically,” Wafle said about the defense’s growth in protecting the red zone. “Yeah, it's just huge for us. That's what we've made a huge emphasis on, and it's showing.”

Through eight games, Southern Cal's defense has allowed a total of 13 rushing touchdowns, 114.9 rushing yards per game and 3.6 yards per rush.

Wafle’s proudest moment for the defense came on Ohio State’s final drive. Fahey was able to find star wideout Jeremiah Smith for a 20-yard gain to set up a fresh set of downs in the red zone. The Trojans went on to force four-consecutive incomplete passes, holding OSU’s nine-play, 74-yard drive to zero points for the final score of 30-18.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) runs past USC Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Man, I feel like that was a statement for us as a defense. Not giving up a blade of grass, you know, just never give up. I mean, you saw the stand – that's electric. [A] goal line stand is one of the best things you can do in football,” Wafle said about the close out.

“I feel like the goal line stand specifically was a statement and it shows our trust,” Wafle added. “You know, you're back on your heels. How are you going to respond? How are you going to show up for your teammate? And everybody showed up. That’s all trust, it's all about trust.”

The defense also had two potential turnovers, but official review wiped them off the board. The first one was believed to be fumble recovery by safety Christian Pierce but the play was called dead. Wafle responded the following play with a tackle for loss to get another defensive stop.

“Yeah, it's definitely [a] tough call, but you just got to play. Players play, coaches coach and officials officiate,” Wafle said about the potential turnover. “So just having the presence of mind. Obviously, they're going to snap the ball, try and not let [the officials] review it. So, all the guys were ready to roll.”

How the Trojans Will be Using Their Second Bye Week

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I'd say just keeping our focus on the task ahead. Just accelerate and reinforce the standard every time we get a chance to,” Wafle said about the Trojans’ approach to their second bye week.

“Yeah, it's definitely a lot of mental. It's hard, I know, for a lot of the guys,” Wafle said about balancing the physical and mental aspects of the rest week. “It's hard not playing. We just like to play, but having the discipline to be where your feet are is the most important part.”

“I'll just say everything's kind of just accelerated,” Wafle said about the bye week practices. “No one's taking a breath of relief. It's all on go and we got our goals and we're going to go hunt them.”

Luke Wafle’s Reaction to the Field Storm

USC Trojans leave as fans storm the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Oh, it's awesome. You always see those moments growing up watching TV and just to be a part of it is definitely really special. It's going to be a memory for forever.”

Areas Luke Wafle is Looking to Grow in

“I would say pass rushing on the non-typical pass rushes like a first [and] second downs. Just trying to steal a sack from there, not only third-and-longs [and] obvious passes.”

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