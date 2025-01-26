All Trojans

Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll To Teach Class For USC Trojans While Coaching in NFL

Former USC Trojans coach Pete Carroll is the new coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though he will be coaching an NFL team again, Carroll is still set to co-teach a class at USC this spring. The class is expected to be filled with Trojans like JuJu Watkins and five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.

Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks on prior to facing the against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Former USC Trojans coach Pete Carroll is the new coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. Earlier this week, Carroll and the Raiders agreed on a three-year contract with a fourth-year option for him to be the team’s head coach. 

Carroll, who was currently co-teaching a class at USC, will continue to do so while coaching the Raiders. 

Pete Carroll to Continue Teaching at USC

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Pete Carroll reacts after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. USC defeated Arizona State 14-9. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pete Carroll has teaching a course at USC called “Game is Life.” Following the news of Carroll taking the Raiders job, the question arose if Carroll would continue teaching. Ryan Kartje of the LA Times reported that the university announced that Carroll would indeed still be teaching the class. 

The class is filled with Trojans athletes like women's basketball star JuJu Watkins. Five-star defensive lineman signee Jahkeem Stewart was also expected to take Carroll's class upon his enrollment at USC.

Carroll was the coach of USC from 2001-2009, leading the Trojans to four Rose Bowl wins and seven Pac-10 championships. After leaving USC in 2009, Carroll went to the NFL and took the Seattle Seahawks job. With Carroll back on the open job market after he and the Seahawks parted ways following the 2023-2024 season, the Raiders hired the veteran coach for the upcoming season. 

Pete Carroll Back in the NFL, With Las Vegas Raiders

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches his team play against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 7, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Carroll takes the sidelines for the Raiders in Week 1 next season, it will mark the beginning of his fourth different head coaching stint in the NFL. Carroll got his head coaching start in the NFL with the New York Jets in 1994. He was only there for one year and the Jets went 6-10.

A few years later, Carroll got another head coaching job with the New England Patriots. He was the Patriots coach from 1997-1999, which consisted of two playoff appearances. 

After leaving New England, Carroll went to USC, where he turned into a superstar, restoring glory to a historic program with Rose Bowls and Pac-10 championships. 

Following his tenure at USC, Carroll got another opportunity in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. From 2010-2023 in Seattle, Carroll’s teams made the playoffs ten times, highlighted by a Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos. 

After a year away from coaching, Carroll is back in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC West is loaded with veteran coaches; Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos.

Football fans will especially be excited to see Carroll face off against Harbaugh again. The two have a long history coaching agaisnt each other when Harbaugh was at Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers and with Carroll at USC and the Seattle Seahawks.

