Chicago Bears Pick Kelvin Banks Jr. In NFL Draft To Protect Caleb Williams?
Despite the ups and downs and an improbable losing streak, former USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams had a historic rookie season for the Chicago Bears. Not only did he break virtually all important franchise rookie records, but Williams rewrote most of the franchise single-season records. Three offensive coordinators, two head coaches, and countless other changes dusting his rookie season must’ve been incredibly hard to balance as a young player.
Arguably no greater change during Williams’s rookie season was more of a hassle than the revolving door of offensive linemen. Due to injuries, poor play, and other circumstances, Williams played behind more combinations of offensive line than any other quarterback in the league. With cap space, a new coach in Ben Johnson, and seasoned veterans like coach David Shaw added to the staff, fixing the offensive line is a major priority this offseason. In a recent ESPN mock draft, the Bears are projected to address that need by selecting Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. at pick No. 10 in the NFL Draft.
"I just think he represents us at the highest level," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said before the season. "To go along with it he's a great football player and he's very calm on the field. Some might say he's reserved, but I see it first hand that he's not, he plays physical and he plays violent."
MORE: Bronny James Goes Viral For Dunk, Performance In G-League Victory
MORE: 4-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Committed To USC Trojans Or Georgia Bulldog Flip?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Shane Waldron Relationship Drama? Film Study Report
Banks Jr. is a 6-4, 320-pound offensive tackle that was named a multi-year All-American for his dominance in the Big-12 and SEC. He was named the Outland Trophy winner, Lombardi award winner, and Jacobs Blocking Trophy award winner for his efforts during the 2024 season. Banks Jr. is a player that some analysts and personnel believe is going to be better suited as a guard on the next level, but the Bears need a tackle and all the interior help they can get. A player like Banks Jr. offers a combination of ability to play both.
“If there’s anybody in our program that I would say, ‘Hey, go emulate that guy, the way he handles his business, on the field, off the field, the way he works, first guy there, last guy off the field,’ that’s Kelvin Banks,” Sarkisian said at SEC Media Days. “The way he’s carried himself has been super impressive. His play shows on Saturdays, but it’s who he is Sunday through Friday that really makes up why he plays that way on Saturday.”
Sarkisian is not typically the type of coach that speaks glowingly about anything, so to see the level of respect and reverence he has for Banks Jr. is noteworthy. Sarkisian has coached some of the best players in the history of the sport and Banks Jr. has left a lasting impression on him.
Keeping Caleb Williams upright is first and foremost, but Banks Jr.'s ability in the run blocking department is also a massive selling point. He’s a people mover, second-level athlete, an added benefit to the screen game, and he plays through the whistle. He’s exactly the type of talent and demeanor mixture that the Bears should be seeking to pair with a current talent like offensive tackle Darnell Wright.