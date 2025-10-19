All Trojans

Latest Scheduling Update On USC Trojans, Notre Dame Rivalry Future

The No. 20 USC Trojans suffered a loss against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in what could be the last game of the rivalry. Though there are no games scheduled beyond 2025, there is a positive update on whether the rivalry will continue.

Angela Miele

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The No. 20 USC Trojans lost 34-24 to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in what was the last scheduled game of the historic rivalry.

The two programs have struggled to come up with an agreement on how to extend the annual rivalry, but things may be turning around. Per NBCSports’ Nicole Auerbach, Notre Dame and USC are working to finalize an extension to continue the rivalry.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman gestures towards fans as he leads the team to the stadium before facing the NC State Wolfpack at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

If the two sides can come up with an agreement, the annual game will be played in 2026 and 202, but the biggest disagreement between the two programs is when the game takes place in the season, per Auerbach.

Why The Timing Of The Game Matters For USC

Per Auerbach, the USC Trojans want the matchup against Notre Dame to take place within the first three weeks of the season, while the Fighting Irish want the game to take place later.

When the USC Trojans entered the Big Ten conference, it was known that the amount of traveling for the program would increase. With that, moving the matchup to the first three weeks of the season could take the load off of the players.

The Trojans also want to put the rivalry in the beginning as that is when the team faces non-conference opponents. This would help USC be able to focus on facing the Big Ten through the final stretch of the season.

Importance Of USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The matchup between the Trojans and Fighting Irish is one of the most historic rivalries in college football, dating back to 1926. There have only been two times since its start that the programs did not play, which were due to unforeseen circumstances. One was during a hiatus during World War II, and the second was in 2020 during the COVID-19 season.

The matchup during week 8 of the season showed how much both programs, between the team and the fanbase, care about the rivalry. Legendary alumni from both programs attended the matchup, given how much the game means to both teams.

“You remember rivalry games. I remember my rivalry games from pee-wee to high school to college and the ones I’ve been a part of as a coach,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said after the game. “They mean just a little bit more because of what it represents for your university. What it represents for your fans, the players before us, and the players to come.”

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After the loss against Notre Dame, USC holds a 37-53-5 record against the Fighting Irish, currently on a three-game losing streak.

USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans kept the game close, but USC could not get the job done. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava finished the game going 22-of-42 for 328 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions, both in the second quarter, giving Notre Dame the momentum.

Notre Dame's defense shut down USC's run game, limiting the Trojans to just 68 total rushing yards. Running back King Miller finished the game with 18 carries for 70 yards.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite the loss, wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane performed at a high level with six receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown. In poor weather conditions, Lane’s performance helped give USC a chance of winning.

Although nothing is imminent, the two programs are working to extend the rivalry, potentially setting up more thrilling matchups each season.

The Trojans are entering a bye week and will return on Nov. 1 against the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Angela Miele
