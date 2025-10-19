USC Legends On Sidelines for USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Game
For the 96th annual Jeweled Shillelegh matchup, the No. 20 USC Trojans hit the road to face the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana.
In one of the most anticipated matchups of week 8, celebrity Trojan fans showed out to Notre Dame Stadium to support USC in the annual rivalry.
New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone On USC Sidelines
The Trojans sidelines was home to New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone prior to the USC vs, Notre Dame kickoff, seen wearing a USC bucket hat on the sidelines.
Boone, who's spent seven years as the Yankees manager, spent his collegiate baseball career at USC, where he spent three seasons in Los Angeles before moving onto the MLB.
After college, Boone spent 12 seasons across the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Washington Nationals, and Houston Astros. Boones most iconic moment in the MLB was a walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS vs. the Boston Red Sox.
Since Boone was named the manager of the Yankees in 2018, he has led the Yankees to seven playoff appearances, 94 wins and a World Series appearance in 2024.
Boone played for the Trojans from 1992-94, and spent 174 games in the cardinal and gold. He hit for a .299 batting average in three seasons as well as 94 RBIs and 199 hits.
The third basemen from La Mesa, California helped send the Trojans to two consecutive College World Series appearances in 1993 and 1994, but would fall in both as runner-ups.
USC Football Legend Brian Cushing Supports Trojans In South Bend
One of USC Football's very own pulled up to the top 25 matchup in South Bend, with former USC linebacker Brian Cushing on the sidelines in South Bend.
Cushing was one of USC's most notable linebackers in the legendary USC coach Pete Carroll era, finishing his collegiate career with 177 total tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles. The Park Ridge, New Jersey native was also apart of Carroll's national championship team in 2005 as a true freshman.
In 2007, Cushing was named 2007 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP, alongside Dwayne Jarrett who was named Offensive MVP, in the Trojans win over the Michigan Wolverines.
Following Cushing's four seasons with the Trojans, he declared for the 2009 NFL Draft, and was selected as the 15th overall pick by the Houston Texans. Cushing went on to play all nine of his professional seasons in Houston.
After his retirement in 2017, Cushing finished his time with 665 total tackles, 14.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and eight interceptions.
USC came into the game as a big underdog and are currently in a close game as the fourth quarter gets underway. The Trojans are down to the Irish, 27-24.