All Trojans

Seattle Seahawks' Cooper Kupp Addresses Sam Darnold's 'Incredible Throws'

The Seattle Seahawks reset their offense with the signing of quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The duo of Pro Bowlers is now projected to be one of the best tandems in the NFC. Kupp discussed Darnold's skills during his intro presser.

Kyron Samuels

Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during pre-game warms up before an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during pre-game warms up before an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp recently had his introductory press conference with the media. Amongst a bevy of topics covered, one of the more intriguing was Kupp’s perspective about his new quarterback, former USC Trojans star quarterback Sam Darnold. Kupp has had the luxury of playing with special quarterbacks his entire career like Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.

Darnold, who came into his own on his fourth team in his seventh season, is the third Pro Bowl quarterback Kupp has had the opportunity to play with. It’s a unique privilege to have that sort of luck in terms of quarterback play, but Kupp’s been and will be, an integral fixture in all three Pro Bowl careers. The dependability and consistency are similar to what Amon-Ra St. Brown brings to the Detroit Lions. 

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnol
Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'd watched him quite a bit when he was at USC. Watched him early in his career and thought in terms of throwing the football, he makes some incredible throws." Kupp said in the presser. 

Darnold and Kupp are projected to become one of the most efficient quarterback/wide receiver duos in the National Football League. Kupp hauled in 67 receptions for 710 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns in 12 games played, but he reiterated he’s now slowing down, only getting better. At 31, it’s possible Kupp can have two to three seasons of elite production should be remain healthy. 

MORE: Why 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Believes In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley


MORE: USC Trojans, Miami, Ohio State In Lead For 4-Star Recruit Favour Akih

MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Said About 'Stellar' USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

“I still see myself playing this game at a very high level. I see myself as an ascending player. Any narrative that is any different is just someone that hasn’t watched a whole lot of film.” Kupp said in an NFL Network interview.

In eight seasons, Kupp has been incredibly' productive despite over a seasons worth of games missed due to nagging injuries. Kupp has accumulated 634 receptions, 7,776 receiving yards, and 57 receiving touchdowns. During his historic triple crown season in 2021, Kupp also broke the record for the most receptions in a single postseason. Kupp now becomes the focal point of the new-look Seahawks with a reinvigorated Sam Darnold. 

"Sam's extremely talented," Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said. "Obviously a great thrower of the football. His mobility sticks out, his toughness, his maturity. The thing about Sam that really sticks out is just he's an A-plus teammate. Elevates those around him. The guys he plays with respect him because when your best players are your hardest workers, that's what you really strive for, and that's what you want as a coach, and Sam has that in spades."

Darnold is being given every chance to step into his own as a bonafide franchise starting quarterback. With his skillset as a deep passer and his evolving ability to navigate the pocket, a player like Kupp, along with Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Darnold’s opportunity to develop in the intermediate areas of the field will be significantly increased. If Darnold can continue the upward trend, the Seahawks may have found their quarterback of the future.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football