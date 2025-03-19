Seattle Seahawks' Cooper Kupp Addresses Sam Darnold's 'Incredible Throws'
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp recently had his introductory press conference with the media. Amongst a bevy of topics covered, one of the more intriguing was Kupp’s perspective about his new quarterback, former USC Trojans star quarterback Sam Darnold. Kupp has had the luxury of playing with special quarterbacks his entire career like Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.
Darnold, who came into his own on his fourth team in his seventh season, is the third Pro Bowl quarterback Kupp has had the opportunity to play with. It’s a unique privilege to have that sort of luck in terms of quarterback play, but Kupp’s been and will be, an integral fixture in all three Pro Bowl careers. The dependability and consistency are similar to what Amon-Ra St. Brown brings to the Detroit Lions.
"I'd watched him quite a bit when he was at USC. Watched him early in his career and thought in terms of throwing the football, he makes some incredible throws." Kupp said in the presser.
Darnold and Kupp are projected to become one of the most efficient quarterback/wide receiver duos in the National Football League. Kupp hauled in 67 receptions for 710 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns in 12 games played, but he reiterated he’s now slowing down, only getting better. At 31, it’s possible Kupp can have two to three seasons of elite production should be remain healthy.
“I still see myself playing this game at a very high level. I see myself as an ascending player. Any narrative that is any different is just someone that hasn’t watched a whole lot of film.” Kupp said in an NFL Network interview.
In eight seasons, Kupp has been incredibly' productive despite over a seasons worth of games missed due to nagging injuries. Kupp has accumulated 634 receptions, 7,776 receiving yards, and 57 receiving touchdowns. During his historic triple crown season in 2021, Kupp also broke the record for the most receptions in a single postseason. Kupp now becomes the focal point of the new-look Seahawks with a reinvigorated Sam Darnold.
"Sam's extremely talented," Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said. "Obviously a great thrower of the football. His mobility sticks out, his toughness, his maturity. The thing about Sam that really sticks out is just he's an A-plus teammate. Elevates those around him. The guys he plays with respect him because when your best players are your hardest workers, that's what you really strive for, and that's what you want as a coach, and Sam has that in spades."
Darnold is being given every chance to step into his own as a bonafide franchise starting quarterback. With his skillset as a deep passer and his evolving ability to navigate the pocket, a player like Kupp, along with Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Darnold’s opportunity to develop in the intermediate areas of the field will be significantly increased. If Darnold can continue the upward trend, the Seahawks may have found their quarterback of the future.