Selection Sunday, March Madness Bracket Reveal: Which Bubble Teams Are In?
Selection Sunday marks the beginning of March Madness for men's college basketball as the bracket for the NCAA Tournament is officially revealed. Some conferences like the Big Ten and SEC have not completed their tournaments, but they should be wrapped up before the bracket is announced. Other conference championships like the Atlantic 10 and the American Athletic still have automatic qualifiers for the taking.
The No. 1 overall seed is expected to be the Auburn Tigers, despite losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The Florida Gators upset Alabama on Saturday, leading many to believe that the Gators cemented their status as a No. 1 seed.
According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the No. 1 seeds for this year's March Madness bracket are projected to be Auburn, Florida, Duke, and Houston. Not far behind them are other elite teams like St. John's, Michigan State, Iowa State, Wisconsin, and many more. Lunardi's projected No. 2 seeds are currently Michigan State, Alabama, Tennessee, and St. John's.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has the same four teams as No. 1 seeds. Palm's projections seem to factor in Michigan and Wisconsin's run in the Big 10 Tournament, placing both teams ahead of Iowa State on the No. 3 seed line.
On the other end, bubble teams like the Indiana Hoosiers, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Texas Longhorns will have a close eye on Sunday's proceedings. Lunardi currently projects Indiana, Xavier, and San Diego State to make the tournament field, but he has North Carolina, Texas, Boise State, Ohio State, Wake Forest, and SMU on the outside looking in.
The USC Trojans spent some time on the bubble during the season, but they ultimately ended the year with a losing record. It was coach Eric Musselman's first year at USC as he looks to bring the Trojans back to the NCAA Tournament.
In some good news for bubble teams, the UC Irvine Anteaters were effectively eliminated after losing to UC San Diego in the Big West title game. However, Selection Sunday could have some late drama as George Mason could potentially steal a bid if they can beat VCU in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament. Additionally, the UAB Blazers might take a spot from a team on the bubble if they can upset Memphis and win the American Athletic Conference on Sunday.
The Duke Blue Devils won the ACC Conference Tournament, playing a majority of the tournament without star forward Cooper Flagg after he suffered an ankle injury against Georgia Tech on Thursday. Still, he is expected to play in the NCAA Tournament.
St. John's won the Big East for the first time in 25 years under coach Rick Pitino, and they did it in Madison Square Garden, no less.
CBS will reveal the official March Madness bracket, airing at 3 p.m. PT. The first round begins with a few play-in game before the field of 64 teams is finalized. The first round of the NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday, March 20. The Final Four starts on April 5 with the final game of the tournament taking place on April 7.
Which team will be the final one standing at the end of the madness?