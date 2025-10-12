Shocking Betting Odds for USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Released
The USC Trojans are coming off a crucial win against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines. USC coach Lincoln Riley showed he can lead the Trojans to a win against a ranked opponent. The Trojans will have another tough task ahead, as USC will next face the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 18.
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 8.5-point underdogs against Notre Dame on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is +245, and the point total is set at 62.5.
USC’s Offense Shows Off Explosiveness
The USC Trojans' offense is coming off an explosive game against Michigan. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has now passed for 1,852 yards and 13 touchdowns. He did throw an interception against Michigan as a result of trying to force a play, but the way he bounced back quickly shows his development.
Running back Waymond Jordan leads the Trojans in rushing yards with 567 and five touchdowns. After suffering an injury early against the Wolverines, freshman running back King Miller stepped up and helped lead the Trojans to a win. Miller now has 310 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is coming off another high-level performance, boosting his NFL Draft stock each week. Lemon leads the team with 682 receiving yards and six touchdowns. While he causes a problem for the opposing defenses, the Trojans also have wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane and tight end Lake McRee to pass to.
The depth of talent on USC’s offense is what will continue to help the Trojans push for a College Football Playoff appearance.
Trojans' Defense Proves Physicality
USC’s defense showed off physicality, helping the team defeat the Wolverines. The Trojans had to be physical up front to not only prevent the run game from gaining momentum, but to put pressure on Michigan’s freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.
The Trojans' defense did just that, resulting in a win over a ranked opponent. Linebacker Eric Gentry is a player who consistently makes an impact on every snap. He totals 41 total tackles, three sacks, and three forced fumbles.
Safety Bishop Fitzgerald is forcing major turnovers for the Trojans this season, with two interceptions against Michigan. Fitzgerald will head into week 8 with 30 tackles, one sack, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
USC will need another big defensive game next week to stop Notre Dame's offense, which can be highly explosive.
High-Stakes Rivalry Matchup
Not only are the Trojans preparing for another game against a tough opponent, but it will be a rivalry game. USC holds a 37-52-5 record against Notre Dame, currently on a two-year losing streak in the battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh.
What will add to the matchup this season is all of the offseason talk about the rivalry ending. The programs are in dispute on how to continue the annual matchup. Notre Dame wants a long-term deal, while USC is looking to move the game earlier in the season.
There has been outside noise about USC not wanting to face a tough opponent. The Trojans have a chance to make a statement and walk into Notre Dame’s stadium pulling off the win.
Notre Dame holds a 4-2 record, coming off a win against the NC State Wolfpack, 36-7. Despite a slower start to the season, the Fighting Irish have found a rhythm.
The team is led by quarterback CJ Carr, who has totaled 1,622 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Carr’s top target is wide receiver Jordan Faison, who has 29 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Eli Raridon and wide receiver Malachi Fields are also top weapons for the Trojans' defense to watch for.
The biggest player for the USC defense to watch for is star running back Jeremiyah Love, who has 530 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Notre Dame will also rotate in running back Jadarian Price, who has 422 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Defensively, linebacker Drayk Bowen leads the team with 31 total tackles and one sack. Defensive lineman Boubacar Traore leads the team with 5.5 sacks and will be a player for the offense to be ready for.
The USC Trojans and No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Notre Dame Stadium.
