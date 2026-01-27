Shocking Statistic Behind Sam Darnold Leading Seattle to the Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has rewritten the history books and led his team to their first Super Bowl appearance in over 10 years. For the former USC Trojans star, he becomes the first quarterback from his 2018 NFL Draft class to start in a Super Bowl.

Darnold was a part of a talented quarterback class, which includes Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson. Darnold's journey in the NFL has been far from smooth, and now gets to make history in his first season in Seattle.

First Quarterback of 2018 NFL Draft Class to Make Super Bowl

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Darnold has been a part of one Super Bowl already, but as a backup quarterback to San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LVIII. Now, Darnold writes his own story as Seattle's starting quarterback that led them to Super Bowl LX.

For someone like Allen, who lost in the AFC divisional round to the Denver Broncos, his journey to the playoffs has ended short multiple times in his eight years in the NFL with the Bills. However, like Jackson, neither high-profile quarterback has made it to the Super Bowl.

As for Darnold, his journey through multiple organizations from the New York Jets, to the Carolina Panthers, to the 49ers, to the Minnesota Vikings, and now with the Seahawks, his breakthrough payed off and earned him a trip to the Super Bowl. Darnold also becomes the first USC quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold Was Built For This, Starting At USC

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

A Southern California product himself, Darnold entered USC as a backup, but a highly-regarded quarterback recruit as well. Darnold was the No. 6-ranked quarterback in his class, and the No. 22 player in California. At USC, Darnold backed up former USC quarterback Max Browne, before former coach Clay Helton gave Darnold the starting job early in the 2016 season.

Darnold's first career start was against No. 24 Utah, and the Trojans lost 31-27. However, his first loss did not hold him back, and Darnold went on a 9-1 record as starting quarterback and helped USC top No. 3 Penn State in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

His offensive company is similar to what he has now in Seattle. At USC, Darnold's passing targets included former wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Deontay Burnett. With the Seahawks, Darnold's surrounded by wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who have tabbed themselves as two of the NFL's strongest receivers in the league.

Although Darnold did not lead USC to a National Championship appearance, he finished his two seasons with eight top-25 wins, a Rose Bowl win and a 2017 Pac-12 championship title. He also set a single-season passing record with 4,143 passing yards (since broken by former Trojan Caleb Williams) in 2017.

He also joined a group of talented former USC quarterbacks like Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Mark Sanchez as a first round NFL Draft selection, when Darnold was drafted third overall by the New York Jets. Now, Darnold has a chance to bring home Seattle's second Super Bowl when they face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

