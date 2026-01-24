One Underrated Strength of USC’s Offense After Key Roster Retentions

Offensive line was a big question mark for the USC Trojans heading into this past season after losing three starters.

Next season, it’s the complete opposite. USC will return all five starters on the offensive line in tackles Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu and guards Tobias Raymond and Alani Noa and center Kilian O’Connor.

It’s a group that didn’t play together every week, but it’s a veteran and experienced unit. That bodes well for quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has 31 starts under his belt. Running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller, the Trojans' two leading rushers from this last season will return. Both players averaged over six yards per carry. USC coach Lincoln Riley was a more balanced play caller in 2025 than he was in 2024 because of the offensive line.

Tauanuu is the youngest returning starter of the offensive line, he’ll be a redshirt sophomore in 2026. The Huntington Beach native started 13 games at right tackle this past season. Paige was a Freshman All-American at left tackle in 2024, but he 6-foot-7, 325-pounder miser extended time at two different points this season with a pair of lower body injuries. When healthy, he is the anchor of the Trojans offensive line.

Whenever Paige was out of the lineup, Tobias Raymond moved from guard to left tackle. His versatility was incredibly valuable, but his best position is guard. Noa has been a full-time starter the last two seasons. There were concerns about his future at USC when he did not travel for the Alamo Bowl, but Noa re-signed this month.

O’Connor became a starter this past season, after starting in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2024. He also missed extended time twice with a pair of lower body injuries. O’Connor has appeared in 24 games in his career.

In his first season as the offensive line coach, Zach Hanson created depth and more physicality on the front. It’s a position group that can grow together and blossom into one of the best in the country and a Joe Moore Award finalist, presented annually to the best offensive line in college football.

Key Depth Pieces and Freshman Class

Trojans offensive lineman Kaylon Miller earned valuable experience, starting multiple games at guard after several injuries on the offensive line down the stretch. Offensive tackle Hayden Treter started at guard in the bowl game. Both players are entering their third season with the program. And Similar to Raymond, Miller and Treter offer position versatility.

Elijah Vaikona saw action at left tackle in three games during his true freshman season and then was used as an extra offensive lineman in the bowl game. Vaikona is massive, listed at 6-foot-8 and 385 pounds but moves well for his size. Aaron Dunn, a former four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle adds depth at offensive tackle. Players have lauded him for his work ethic behind the scenes.

IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe is the Trojans highest-ranked recruit in the 2026 cycle. A four-time MaxPreps All-American, the 6-foot-7, 320-pound Pepe is the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle, per the 247Sports Rankings.

His high school teammate and roommate, four-star Breck Kolojay is a strong candidate to mix up of the staring offensive line at center. Kolojay brings a level of toughness and nastiness that is needed in the Big Ten. Kolojay is a massive center at 6- foot-5.5 and 320 pounds. His competitiveness and drive could very much get him on the field early.

He and four-star Esun Tafa, the No. 5 rated IOL, are tone setters. Tafa is powerful and moves very well for size. He’s a guard but could add depth at right tackle.

Folsom (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov was a fast riser in the 2026 cycle. He was a standout all week at the Navy All-American Bowl. He’s athletic and technical, but the big thing for Dyakonov will be adding another 20-25 pounds to his 6-foot-6 frame.

USC also sign three-star offensive tackle Chase Deniz, and IOL Kannon Smith and John Fifita in the 2026 cycle.

