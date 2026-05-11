The Most Slept on USC Trojans Freshman
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The USC Trojans present as many as five true freshman who can crack the starting lineup out the gate. Or at least rearrange the two-deep roster.
It's the perks of having the nation's deepest and No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle. Already there's newcomers who have turned heads during spring practices in front of coach Lincoln Riley and the rest of the Trojans coaching staff.
One, however, deserves more recognition entering the 2026 season. Plus rises as the most slept on freshman in this class for a variety of reasons.
Safety Madden Riordan is USC's Top Sleeper Freshman
The talent out of Southern California powerhouse Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, Riordan looks beyond ready for the college game.
Yet he's overshadowed by the more heralded recruits of this 2026 class. Riordan doesn't hold a five-star rating like tight end Mark Bowman or edge rusher Luke Wafle, nor is he a four-star talent such as wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt or defensive back Elbert Hill IV.
But Riordan brings multiple reasons why he's prepared to ascend up the Trojans' roster.
Former defensive backs coach Doug Belk reeled in one of the Calfifornia Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section's most versatile defenders. Riordan lined up as a lockdown cornerback, ball-hawking safety, plus even lined up as a backup quarterback at one point for the Trailblazers. Yet delivered the ball hawking instincts and closing speed coveted by college defenses coaches.
Riordan Faced Elite Competition Before USC Career
Sierra Canyon rose from small private school powerhouse to competing against Division I or II of the Southern Section. Meaning Riordan tangled with his share of future college football wide receivers and quarterbacks.
He showed a knack for being a step ahead of them too. Riordan processed where the play was going pre-snap then jumped on routes, leading to incompletions and interceptions. He also closed fast on running plays and resorting to the rugby style wrap-and-roll technique to produce the tackle.
Riordan delivered five games of delivering three or more solo tackles this past season...while facing powers like JSerra Catholic of San Juan Capistrano, Oaks Christian of Westlake Village (featuring USC running back commit Deshonne Redeaux), and Orange Lutheran from the loaded Trinity League.
He played for a school that's beaten teams through intellect and also playing fast on defense. Riordan clearly takes 11-men to the football to heart, sometimes becoming one of the first to get to the pigskin.
Riordan Also Showed Loyalty to USC
Here's why the loyalty aspect comes into play: Riordan was one of the first verbal commits for this class, back on Nov. 5, 2023.
That's right, he spent two years and one month verbally committed to the Trojans before signing his National Letter of Intent in December of 2025.
Maybe Riley and the Trojans reward him for staying true by playing him right away. Riordan looks like he can contend for nickelback duties to start before moving into a full-time safety role in the future.
Even with his recruiter in Belk off to the Denver Broncos, Riordan brings enough skill to win over cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. Again, Riordan is battle-tested ahead of his first taste of the Big Ten and college football. The three-star prospect could make noise out the gate despite not carrying the star power of his fellow heralded four and five star classmates.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna