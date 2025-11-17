USC Trojans Schedule Update Vs. UCLA Bruins
The No. 17 USC Trojans are entering their final two regular season games, starting with their final road contest at No. 8 Oregon on Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Coming off a comeback 26-21 win over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, the Trojans College Football Playoff path is very much intact, but will rely on success over the next two weekends. Following the Oregon matchuup, USC will close out home and regular season play with the crosstown rivarly between UCLA.
For another Pac-12 opponent turned Big Ten, the Bruins and the Trojans battle for the Victory Bell in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff will be announced following the conclusion of the Nov. 22 games.
USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins Kickoff Utilized For 6-Day Hold
The Los Angeles foes have had two tales of very different seasons. The top-25 Trojans have climbed, and fallen, their way through the rankings and enter week 13 with just two-losses. For the Bruins, their season has been a mix of hope and desperation.
UCLA fired former head coach Deshaun Foster after an 0-3 start to the season, and turned to Foster's special assistant Tim Skipper to fill in as interim head coach. With Foster’s release being one of the first of the season, it opened the door to what has become one of the most expansive coaching carousels college football has seen.
The Bruin's sliver of hope came from a 42-37 win over then-No. 7 Penn State, which led to wins over Michigan State and Maryland to go on a 3-0 conference win streak. However, their winning run camer to an end when No. 2 Indiana defeated them 56-10, and have since lost to Nebraska and No. 1 Ohio State to sit 3-7 overall.
MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From USC's Comeback Win vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Praises USC Receiver Makai Lemon In Rare Way
MORE: Questionable Facemask Penalty In Pivotal USC Game vs. Iowa
USC's season has been restoring for Trojan fans, sitting 8-2 entering their road contest with the Ducks, one of their most anticipated meetings all year. The Trojans have been impressive this season, with home-ranked wins over then-No. 15 Michigan and No. 21 Iowa to keep them 5-1 in Big Ten play, with a loss to Illinois.
Especially in a comeback win over Iowa, coach Lincoln Riley called the win a "culture win" and spoke to what the program has been working towards all season.
"That’s a culture win, right there. If there ever was one. We didn’t play very good football in the first half. Our team’s resilience and response at halftime was impressive. We brought the guys up right away when we came in at the half, which we don’t typically do," Riley said after the win. "You could tell from the look in their eye that they knew we didn’t play our best, and they knew we could go out and really make a run at this thing."
USC Looks To Keep Victory Bell In South Central
While the Trojans first have to travel north to Eugene and play a talented Oregon team, the USC vs. UCLA rivalry is the determiner of who gets to keep the beloved victory bell of Los Angeles. Last year, the Trojans reclaimed the bell in a 19-13 win over the Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
For USC, a win over the Bruins could either be the deciding factor of their CFP path or depending on the results in Eugene. As for rivalry games, the Trojans and the Bruins went head to head last year with a bowl game in sight. This year, the Trojans would look to secure their best record since Riley was named head coach, and the Bruins look to escape their worst record since the 2018 season.
The Trojans and Bruins rivalry dates all the way back to 1929, when the two LA teams met for the first time and USC shut out the Bruins 76-0.
Since 2020, the results have been back-and-forth, with the Trojans winning in 2024, 2022 and 2020, when UCLA took the win in 2023 and 2021, making for one of the Trojans most competitive rivalries. While the stakes for both programs look much different, Trojan fans can expect a competitive rivalry for their final game at the Coliseum on Senior Day.