WATCH: Steve Sarkisian's Lavish Arrival In Texas

The former Pac-12 coach is assuming head coach duties with Texas, just 24 hours after helping Alabama win a National Championship.

Its wheels up for Steve Sarkisian. The former USC head coach has touched down in Austin, Texas following Alabama's dominant [52-24] performance over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The former USC head coach arrived in Austin this morning and is "all gas no breaks", despite winning a national championship just 24 hours ago. Sarkisian received much praise for his creative and tactical offensive play calling during last nights game.

The Crimson Tide stacked up 33 first downs and 621 offensive yards in the National Championship matchup.

“He’s done a fabulous job all year long. He had a great plan, does a great job preparing the players, he does a really good job of calling a game. He knows what the other team is doing, knows how to attack it, knows where to put the players to put them in position to be able to make those plays against what the other team is doing" said Nick Saban on Sarkisian following the national title win.

But now it's on to bigger and better things. Sarkisian arrived in Austin, Texas this morning via private plane and had a welcome committee waiting to greet him upon his arrival.

WATCH: Texas Longhorns Welcome Steve Sarkisian

The University of Texas held an opening press conference following Sarkisian's arrival, and it was evident that this former Pac-12 head coach is ready to take back the reigns.

"I am so honored and humbled to be the head football coach at the University of Texas" said Sarkisian in his opening press conference. "Ultimately our goal is to build a brand of football that everybody is proud of. That people can turn on games on TV, that come to [Darrell K Royal] stadium and say thats my football team and thats something I’m proud of; and I’m proud of the way they play, that they do things the right way." (Sarkisian)

