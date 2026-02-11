Super Bowl Contender Drafts Electric Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane In New NFL Mock

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has risen in recent NFL Draft conversations following his strong showing at the Senior Bowl last month. Lane brings the size and aggressiveness to his draft class and will be a strong receiver down the road.

After Super Bowl LX, new mock drafts were released with the first three rounds predicted. For Lane, his third round draft selection pairs him with an AFC powerhouse.

Denver Broncos Projected to Draft Ja'Kobi Lane

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks on after winning the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In a recent mock draft from the Athletic's Nick Baumgardner following the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX win, Baumgardner slotted Lane in the third round as the 94th overall pick, drafted to the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos had a successful year under second-year quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton, where they clinched earned the AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Placing Lane in an offense led by Nix would surround him with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. With a tall, chain-moving receiver like Lane under Payton's leadership, Lane could develop into an electric wide receiver.

Nix was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and was immediately viewed as a potential franchise quarterback. This season for Denver, Nix finished with 3,990 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Despite Lane's slow start to the season after an injury in late September, Lane reminded college football fans what he's capable of. His efficiency in the red zone and his wide catch radius makes him an attractive receiver in the Draft, and has the tools to be developed into an NFL threat.

Could Ja'Kobi Lane Go Earlier Than Third Round?

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The 94th overall pick in the draft means the second-to-last pick in the third round for Lane. While this is just a projection from Baumgardner, there could be an argument that Lane sees the second round, or even very early third round.

While Denver could be a perfect starting spot for Lane, another strong contender are the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have appeared in mock drafts selecting Lane, and could very well end up with Pro Bowl quarterback and star wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens and Lane have very similar attributes, where Pickens strong hands and down the field momentum was vital in Dallas's air-raid offense.

However, Dallas has two first round Draft picks, leaving them out of the second and third rounds and reappear with the 112th overall draft pick.

Another potential spot for Lane are the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Tyler Shough. The Saints did not deliver in 2025, finishing with a 6-11 record, but showed improvement in their roster depth under first year head coach Kellen Moore. Shough rounded out his rookie strong after earning the starting quarterback role in October.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Moore and Shough's offensive momentum only building into next season, the need for offensive weapons is crucial. Adding a receiver like Lane brings an ideal wide receiver frame who attacks the ball, and could be a key piece to strengthening their roster down the road.

The Saints have the No. 8, No. 42 and No. 73 overall picks in the draft, and stand as a potential home for Lane out of the draft.

