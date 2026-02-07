The USC Trojans Are Surging as a Playoff Contender for Two Reasons

The USC Trojans went back to their old ways, and secured the No. 1 2026 recruiting class, with the joint help of coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden. Especially for a well known west coast powerhouse, the Trojans signed 17 signees from the state of California.

Although USC missed the College Football Playoffs last season and finished with a 9-4 record, their key returning starters, paired with their top-ranked recruiting class, makes for the perfect USC team to clinch a CFP berth.

USC's 2026 Recruiting Class Could Be Answer For CFP Hopes

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley is entering year five as the Trojans head coach. With a 35-18 overall record after four seasons, the outlook of 2026 has turned into a "Playoffs or bust" mantra. Riley was brought to Los Angeles to restore a National Championship USC team, and the time is now for the Trojans to get back into serious playoff conversations.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava returns as the leader of the offense, and has holes to fill for two starting wide receivers and two tight ends. Who USC fans easily pointed to was incoming five-star tight end Mark Bowman, per On3, as a strong candidate to fill the starting tight end role, with wide receiver possibly going to NC state transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson, and one of the freshman wide receivers like Trent Mosley or Ethan "Boobie" Feaster.

USC's talented and loaded recruiting class brings opportunity for Trojans down the line. Having a solid class of 35 signees to develop with years to come, and some who are primed for a starting role in year one, puts USC in a position reload and build off of their development each year.

Especially for the defense, welcoming new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson to lead the defense, as well as the No. 1 defensive end recruit in Luke Wafle, per Rivals, Patterson is a vital piece to continue the programs development with the 2026 class, and could make major defensive strides possibly in year one.

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

in a recent article written by ESPN analyst Craig Haubert, the Trojans are on his list of teams to see a CFP berth with their 2026 recruiting class. The analysis behind Haubert's USC CFP berth is their returners in the right positions, and the impact of the freshman class.

"Everything is aligned for the Trojans to finally make the playoff. Jayden Maiava returns after posting the nation's second-best QBR (89.9) in 2025 and will operate behind an experienced offensive line," Haubert wrote.

What the recruiting class also provides is continuity in the right position groups, especially for USC's five-star, per On3, offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe and Wafle on defense.

"The Trojans supplemented that continuity with the No. 1 recruiting class, which includes two five-stars up front: offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, who could quickly become USC's top reserve offensive lineman, and defensive end Luke Wafle, who is thickly built with a motor and the tools to carve out a rotational role," Haubert wrote.

Big Ten Slate Presents Opportunity For USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans face one of their most difficult conference slates this season, facing powerhouse programs like Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon and a road trip to Penn State. If there's one thing Riley and USC must do this season, is take advantage of their competition and prove they belong in the Big Ten.

USC's roster holds plenty of young talent who have yet to breakthrough, as well as experienced returners who have continually gotten better within the program. Especially for someone like Maiava, who holds the pressure and executing a high-powered offense. This season, he can etch himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation while boosting his NFL Draft stock.

If USC can get back into the double-digit win column, like they did Riley's first year in Los Angeles, the Trojans could be a dangerous team to face next season, and position themselves as a CFP competitor.

