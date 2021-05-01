Breaking: San Fransisco 49ers Draft Talanoa Hufanga

Talanoa Hufanga is headed to NorCal.

On day three of the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Fransisco 49ers draft former USC safety, Talanoa Hufanga, in the fifth round.

Hufanga is the sixth total pick for the 49ers.

They drafted two cornerbacks in the third and fifth round, Ambry Thomas (Michigan) and Deommodore Lenoir (Oregon), but Hufanga is the first safety drafted for San Fransisco this year.

SI's NFL Draft Bible's pre-draft analysis of Hufanga called him "one of the best names in the draft this year."

"Hufanga played strong safety for the Trojans, where he was asked to play a lot of Cover 2 and attack against the run. Hufanga is a smart and quick safety that plays extremely hard, usually finding himself in the right position to make plays. Hufanga doesn’t get overly aggressive in coverage allowing him to often be over the top. He has solid burst for his plant foot, and decent hands to get interceptions. Hufanga is solid when asked to blitz and can make the quarterback rush in the twist game. He is an arms tackler and usually needs more help to get defenders down. He doesn’t have super fluid hips and plays very upright. Hufanga is more of a straight-speed guy and doesn’t move tremendously well laterally. Man coverage is not an area he can be trusted in at the next level. Hufanga also has the ability to put on about 10 more pounds and translate to an off-ball linebacker role at the next level, but will have to improve his tackling for that transition. Hufanga is the type of versatile defender who can stuff the stat sheet for a defense, assuming a multitude of roles."

Hufanga played three years at USC and totaled 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four interceptions. He had 203 total tackles.

