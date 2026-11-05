Three Games to Watch During USC Trojans' Bye Week

The No. 20 USC Trojans are determined to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley.

After arguably their best win of Riley’s coaching tenure at USC, beating the previously ranked No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 30-18 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Trojans enter their second bye week of the season at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To finish off the regular season, the Trojans will face a challenging final three-game stretch that includes matchups against the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), Maryland Terrapins (Nov. 21), and the No. 8 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28).

A lot of shocking upsets happened the first time the Trojans had a bye on Oct. 17, and that could again be the case the second time. Here are the three games USC fans should be paying the most attention to during the bye week.

No. 23 Oregon vs. No. 12 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day motions during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What was once in the preseason expected to be a top-five matchup, the No. 23 Oregon Ducks and No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in Columbus, both without their starting quarterbacks, Julian Sayin (Ohio State) and Dante Moore (Oregon).

The game, however, still holds major implications for the Big Ten and CFP race. The Trojans CFP chances will be impacted by Saturday's result in Columbus between the Ducks and Buckeyes. While the Trojans beat the Buckeyes, they lost to the Ducks at the Coliseum on Sept. 26.

Given that Oregon already has three losses, the Trojans would probably prefer it if the Buckeyes drop their second consecutive game. Under Coach Ryan Day, the Buckeyes have never lost two straight regular-season games. Will that impressive streak come to an end on Saturday in Columbus?

No. 1 Miami vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

Oct 31, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) throws a pass against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A heated rival of the Trojans, the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play host to the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes in what could be the game of the year in college football.

Miami, led by Heisman Trophy contender quarterback Darian Mensah, looks to remain undefeated, while the Fighting Irish look to boost their CFP resume with a win over Miami, having already lost to the No. 9 BYU Cougars.

With so much at stake for both the Hurricanes and the Fighting Irish entering their anticipated matchup in South Bend, Indiana, Miami is set to be without one of its best players against Notre Dame, wide receiver Malachi Toney. The star Hurricanes wide receiver, who has recorded 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, suffered a high ankle sprain during a practice on Nov. 4 and is scheduled to undergo surgery.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) celebrates with tight end Gavin Mueller (87) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fighting Irish, led by quarterback CJ Carr, have yet to secure a signature win this season, and Saturday’s matchup against the Hurricanes gives Notre Dame the opportunity to do just that in what will be a hostile environment on Saturday night in South Bend.

No. 9 BYU vs. No. 3 Utah

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) warms up prior to a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday's top-10 showdown between the No. 9 BYU Cougars and No. 3 Utah Utes will be one of the most anticipated matchups in the Holy War rivalry's history. The game holds major Big 12 title and CFP implications, as both teams could be in the 12-team playoff bracket by season’s end.

The Utes are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country, the other being the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes and the No. 8 UCLA Bruins. The Cougars have won three straight games in the rivalry series, a streak that dates back to 2021. The Utes look to snap that streak on Saturday and remain undefeated this season.

Back when they were both members of the Pac-12, the Trojans and Utes had several exciting matchups, and USC was on the losing end of several of them. During former Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2022, USC was denied a spot in the CFP, losing to the Utes both in the regular season and in the Pac-12 championship. It was Riley's first season with the Trojans and the closest they've come to making the CFP.

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