Three Questions That Will Define USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Season

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fifth regular season leading the program, and the upcoming fall might be the most pivotal one yet for the USC coach. The Trojans' recruiting has ramped up under general manager Chad Bowden, and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson brings newfound optimism to that side of the ball as defense has been a lingering issue for Riley at USC.

Still, the Trojans' odds for making the College Football Playoff sit at +270 which is good for the 14th-best odds in the nation, per FanDuel Sportsbook. If the 12-team CFP field does happen to follow FanDuel's betting odds, then the Trojans would be on the outside looking in on the postseason yet again.

Can Gary Patterson Improve the Defense Enough?

Jul 17, 2017; Frisco, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speaks to the media during the Big 12 media days at the Frisco Star Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson had an impressive run of developing underrated recruits with the Horned Frogs, eventually winning the 2011 Rose Bowl with former TCU quarterback Andy Dalton.

Now, Patterson is tasked with leading the USC defense instead of a whole team, and his new role as a coordinator could allow the former head coach to focus more on film study and practice plans. Riley lured Patterson out of retirement, and the talent on USC's roster could have helped Patterson make his decision to return to college football.

In 2025, the Trojans allowed 23.0 points per game giving USC's scoring defense the No. 51 ranking in the nation. USC surrendered an average of 207.5 passing yards each game (No. 47 nationally), and the rushing defense surrendered 143.2 yards per game (No. 58 nationally).

If Riley and company want to compete for Big Ten titles and CFP berths, USC's defense will have to become one of the better units in the country instead of an average one.

Will Special Teams Become a Strength?

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler (left) watches warmups before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC's special teams struggled in 2025, surrendering a punt return touchdown against Oregon and a kickoff return touchdown against Notre Dame. The Trojans lost both of those games and ultimately failed to reach the CFP.

Riley addressed the issue in the offseason by hiring Mike Ekeler as USC's special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. Ekeler comes to Southern California by way of Nebraska, previously coordinator the Cornhuskers' special teams units.

His experience and attention to detail should make a quick difference in just one offseason for USC, but can Ekeler turn the Trojans' special teams from a weakness into a strength? Avoiding penalties and containing returners is expected, but USC has dynamic athletes on the roster that should be able to make a difference in the return game.

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

How Much of an Impact Can the 2026 Recruiting Class Have?

Riley and his staff signed the No. 1 group of recruits in the class of 2026, highlighted by five-star tight end Mark Bowman, five-star defensive lineman Luke Wafle, four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and more.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava needs new weapons to throw to, and Bowman and Dixon-Wyatt could help replace some of the production lost from former Trojans stars Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane in the passing game.

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava throws downfield against Oregon during the first half Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, freshmen like Wafle and Winfield could make an immediate impact on the defensive line and help shore up the Trojans' run defense. Former five-star recruit Jahkeem Stewart was a consistent figure on USC's defensive line in 2025, recording 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack while dealing with a foot injury that required surgery in the offseason.

Most of the members of USC's class of 2026 will likely need some time to see the field, but as the Trojans continue to recruit some of the most talented prospects in the country like Wafle and Bowman, more freshmen will be able to contribute early and often.

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