Three Reasons 5-Star Mark Bowman Can Become A USC Difference-Maker

As the USC Trojans look ahead to the 2026 season, coach Lincoln Riley has helped USC to once again have one of the best recruiting classes in the country, which includes tight end Mark Bowman, who reclassified and opted to forgo his senior season at Mater Dei.

Heading into 2026, Bowman has a great opportunity with Riley to be an impact player for USC at the tight end position, which could help the Trojans to have an even better offense than they did last season.

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

Mark Bowman’s Potential Development

While Bowman did forgo his senior year with Mater Dei, he did have solid production throughout his school career, as he totaled 73 receptions for 922 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Typically, when college coaches are scouting offensive playmakers, one of the most important traits has been production. Clearly, Bowman checks that box, and for Riley, this seems to be a major reason why they made such an effort to add him to the roster.

At the tight end position, Bowman is a player who could be a key target for quarterback Jayden Maiava to check the ball down to when the defense covers most other options in the progression. With Bowman’s blend of youth and production, the Trojans tight end room seems to be in a great position to succeed both now and for the future.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to Bowman, USC also has Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft at tight end. However, after playing at Wisconsin for three seasons, Ashcraft appears to have developed more as a blocker rather than a receiving threat.

While Ashcraft does have a significant amount of collegiate experience, the opportunity for Riley to develop Bowman into the tight end of the future could be the best-case scenario for the future of the USC program.

College Level Size

Another trait that could be very beneficial for Bowman as he begins his college career is his size, which could translate very well to the collegiate level. Bowman stands at 6-4 and 235 pounds, and should give him the potential line-up on the end of the line of scrimmage or on the outside to create size mismatches on the perimeter.

With Bowman’s 6-4 frame, he could become a very dangerous target in the red zone for USC, especially because of his proven ability to be a touchdown machine after recording 14 touchdowns in his high school career.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the 2025 season, the Trojans will be without two key weapons in wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi, who were key targets for Maiava, and as a duo, totaled 15 touchdowns last season.

Based on Bowman’s larger frame, he could establish great chemistry with Maiava as a receiving option all across the field, but could make a major impact as a contested catch target, and also has the opportunity to be someone that Maiava relies heavily on when the Trojans are in the red zone.

In addition to Bowman’s value as a receiver, he could also grow into being a solid blocker. As a younger player, Bowman may have to adjust to playing in the Big Ten, but with the size already, the opportunity should be something he can adjust to, with someone like Riley being able to teach him how to become the blocker USC needs him to be.

If Bowman can use his size to develop into a dangerous receiving target and continue to improve his ability as a blocker, there is no doubt that he could become USC’s top tight end, but also one of the more well-rounded tight ends in the Big Ten as soon as next season.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Opportunity With Lincoln Riley At USC

As Bowman prepares to begin his freshman season, the opportunity to learn from an offensive mind like Riley could be something that significantly speeds up his development as a tight end.

Heading into 2026, Bowman has the opportunity to develop into a player who has a major impact, and a major reason for that is the departures of Lake McRee to the NFL and Walker Lyons to the transfer portal.

McRee specifically was a key target for Maiava, as McRee totaled 30 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns. Throughout the season, Mcree showcased his ability to be reliable but also create explosive plays that added another element to USC’s offense. With that in mind, Bowman could step right in to fill the need that USC has from a receiver standpoint at the tight end position.

If Bowman can step into a key role for USC, he could help Maiava maintain his level of play from last season and potentially improve on it if Bowman does prove to be an explosive perimeter weapon.

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