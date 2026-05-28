Matthew Stafford Makes First Comments on Rams Drafting Ty Simpson

A month ago, the Rams surprisingly selected quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 pick.

Despite quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the Rams to an NFC championship game, winning NFL MVP and deciding to return for the 2026 season, the Rams looked to pick their quarterback of the future rather than just focusing on winning now. Los Angeles could have used their first-round pick on another offensive lineman or playmaker, but opted to take Simpson.

The pick in itself was surprising, but it was made more confounding by Sean McVay’s first press conference after selecting Simpson when he did not appear or speak enthusiastically about the move. McVay and general manager Les Snead have since cleared up the perception regarding those initial reactions, and explained that they are very much excited to be adding Simpson to the roster.

In that first press conference, McVay also shared that he did speak with Stafford the morning before making the selection, noting that Stafford took the news well and this is still his team. “Whenever that time comes for him to get an opportunity to be Matthew's successor, it will be on Matthew's terms,” McVay said last month.

Stafford himself addressed the addition of Simpson for the first time on Wednesday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I’m in with him in the meeting room, on the practice field, trying to share as much knowledge as I can,” Stafford said. “Listen, I was a big fan of Ty when he was playing at Alabama. I sent him a text after he got drafted and said, ‘Really enjoyed watching you play, just you were in the wrong jersey, you weren’t a [Georgia Bulldog].’ He’s a talented kid. I’m going to do everything I can to get this team ready to play, to win, but at the same time share some of the knowledge I’ve gained throughout my career because I wouldn’t be in the seat that I am right now talking to you guys after a really good football season if I didn’t have people helping me along the way too. I’m happy to do that. He’s been a sponge, he’s looking to get better.”

"I'm trying to share as much knowledge as I can with Ty Simpson..



I was a big fan of him when he was playing at Alabama and he's a talented kid..



I'm happy to help him out" ~ Matthew Stafford#PrimetimeSports pic.twitter.com/xJ6ZrWw7eF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 28, 2026

Prior to Stafford’s comments, Simpson shared that Stafford’s wife, Kelly, reached out to him first after the draft to welcome him to the Rams. Stafford has since had the opportunity to get acquainted with Simpson during practice and OTAs.

Related: Ty Simpson Q&A: Ignoring the Noise Around the Rams Drafting Him No. 13

On Simpson’s part, he expressed excitement to learn from McVay and Stafford right when he was drafted, noting they used to watch film of the 38-year-old quarterback all the time at Alabama. While the presence of Stafford means Simpson will likely not be starting for at least another season or two, he is embracing the opportunity to play behind one of the greats.

Stafford’s future, meanwhile, remains secure with the Rams. Beyond McVay’s comments, the Rams finally got a one-year extension done with Stafford last week. The deal is for $55 million and worth up to $60 million in 2027. The deal gives Stafford a well-earned raise after his stellar 2025 campaign and keeps him signed through the 2027 season.

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