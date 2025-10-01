Three Reasons Not to Abandon Hope in Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Quite Yet
Another narrow road loss for the USC Trojans has fans asking the same question: is this season already slipping away?
The Trojans’ defeat at Illinois was frustrating, not just because of how it ended but because it felt all too familiar.
Yet despite the mounting frustration, there are still clear reasons to believe USC coach Lincoln Riley’s team can turn things around.
Here are three reasons why it’s not time to abandon hope just yet.
1. USC Still Has One of the Nation’s Best Offenses
Even in defeat, the Trojans continue to put up numbers that rank among the very best in college football.
USC currently sits third in the country in total offense (565 yards per game), trailing only Florida State (600) and Texas Tech (573).
They are fifth in passing (338 per game) and 17th in rushing (227), showing a balance few teams can match.
The production across the roster proves this isn’t a one-man show:
- Jayden Maiava ranks second nationally in passing yards (1,587).
- Waymond Jordan is tied for sixth in rushing yards (537).
- Makai Lemon leads the nation in receiving yards (589) and ranks third in receiving yards per game (117.8).
Even national voices have taken notice. On The Joel Klatt Show, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said the Trojans often feel like they’re “on the precipice of something special,” a reflection of just how dangerous their offensive ceiling remains.
2. The Close-Game Luck Has to Flip
If it feels like USC is snake-bitten in tight games, it’s because the numbers back it up.
Last season alone, the Trojans lost a 26–21 game at Washington (5 points), fell 33–30 in overtime to Penn State (3 points), and dropped a 29–28 nail-biter to Maryland (1 point).
Add in last week's Illinois game, and the trend is obvious: USC hasn’t been able to finish.
Against Illinois, that theme played out again. With the Trojans needing a touchdown, they scored quickly rather than taking more time off the clock, which allowed Illinois enough of a window to respond.
Klatt, who broke down the loss on his podcast, zeroed in on USC’s late-game decision-making. He felt Riley’s play-calling left too much time on the clock for Illinois, saying:
“If they would have just taken it down to 40, to 30 seconds, like they had a ton of time. I know they needed to score, but I was surprised that they didn’t at least run the football on first down, maybe second as well.”
That decision loomed large, but history suggests those breaks eventually flip. With USC’s talent, it’s hard to imagine the Trojans will keep losing every one-possession game.
3. Health Could Change the Entire Picture
Another factor holding USC back is simple: the team isn’t close to full strength.
The Illinois game highlighted just how thin the margin has become when starters go down.
Left tackle Elijah Paige was out with a lower-body injury, center Kilian O’Connor left with a knee issue, and safety Kamari Ramsey—widely regarded as USC’s top defensive back—missed the game due to illness.
Klatt also highlighted how the injury list shifted the matchup from the start. With multiple starters sidelined, he noted:
“You show up to a game and there’s just a ton of injuries. Kamari Ramsey, out at safety and he’s their best defensive back. Elijah Paige can’t go at left tackle. Then you lose Kilian O’Connor at center and you’re down two offensive linemen. It becomes a different game.”
That doesn’t even include other names still sidelined or hindered, such as receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Zacharyus Williams, cornerbacks Prophet Brown and Alex Graham, or running backs Bryan Jackson and Harry Dalton.
Riley admitted after the loss that the team is “not very healthy right now.”
The silver lining is that injuries heal, and USC should regain firepower on both sides of the ball as the season progresses.
The Bottom Line
Yes, USC is flawed. Road losses have piled up, and late-game execution has been shaky.
But the foundation is still there: an explosive offense, a string of close calls that point toward eventual regression, and a roster that will only improve as key players return.
If those three factors line up, Riley’s Trojans still have plenty of time to salvage their season.