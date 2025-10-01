All Trojans

Three Reasons Not to Abandon Hope in Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Quite Yet

Despite coming off a big road loss and a piling list of injuries, the USC Trojans still have reasons for optimism in 2025, from one of the nation’s best offenses to overdue close-game breaks and key players set to return from injury.

Jalon Dixon

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another narrow road loss for the USC Trojans has fans asking the same question: is this season already slipping away?

The Trojans’ defeat at Illinois was frustrating, not just because of how it ended but because it felt all too familiar.

Yet despite the mounting frustration, there are still clear reasons to believe USC coach Lincoln Riley’s team can turn things around.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Big Ten Football college football playoff joel klatt
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are three reasons why it’s not time to abandon hope just yet.

1. USC Still Has One of the Nation’s Best Offenses

Even in defeat, the Trojans continue to put up numbers that rank among the very best in college football.

USC currently sits third in the country in total offense (565 yards per game), trailing only Florida State (600) and Texas Tech (573).

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Big Ten Football college football playoff joel klatt
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

They are fifth in passing (338 per game) and 17th in rushing (227), showing a balance few teams can match.

The production across the roster proves this isn’t a one-man show:

- Jayden Maiava ranks second nationally in passing yards (1,587).

- Waymond Jordan is tied for sixth in rushing yards (537).

- Makai Lemon leads the nation in receiving yards (589) and ranks third in receiving yards per game (117.8).

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley wide receiver Makai Lemon Big Ten Football college football playoff joel klatt
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Even national voices have taken notice. On The Joel Klatt Show, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said the Trojans often feel like they’re “on the precipice of something special,” a reflection of just how dangerous their offensive ceiling remains.

2. The Close-Game Luck Has to Flip

If it feels like USC is snake-bitten in tight games, it’s because the numbers back it up.

Last season alone, the Trojans lost a 26–21 game at Washington (5 points), fell 33–30 in overtime to Penn State (3 points), and dropped a 29–28 nail-biter to Maryland (1 point).

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Big Ten Football college football playoff joel klatt
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Add in last week's Illinois game, and the trend is obvious: USC hasn’t been able to finish.

Against Illinois, that theme played out again. With the Trojans needing a touchdown, they scored quickly rather than taking more time off the clock, which allowed Illinois enough of a window to respond.

Klatt, who broke down the loss on his podcast, zeroed in on USC’s late-game decision-making. He felt Riley’s play-calling left too much time on the clock for Illinois, saying:

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Big Ten Football college football playoff joel klatt
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“If they would have just taken it down to 40, to 30 seconds, like they had a ton of time. I know they needed to score, but I was surprised that they didn’t at least run the football on first down, maybe second as well.”

That decision loomed large, but history suggests those breaks eventually flip. With USC’s talent, it’s hard to imagine the Trojans will keep losing every one-possession game.

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans' First Loss To Illinois

MORE: Why Transfer Lineman Bear Alexander is Thriving at Oregon After Rocky USC Exit

MORE: Former USC Quarterbacks Helping Make Trojans History in NFL

3. Health Could Change the Entire Picture

Another factor holding USC back is simple: the team isn’t close to full strength.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Big Ten Football college football playoff joel klatt
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Illinois game highlighted just how thin the margin has become when starters go down.

Left tackle Elijah Paige was out with a lower-body injury, center Kilian O’Connor left with a knee issue, and safety Kamari Ramsey—widely regarded as USC’s top defensive back—missed the game due to illness.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley cornerback Kamari Ramsey Big Ten Football college football playoff joel klatt
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Klatt also highlighted how the injury list shifted the matchup from the start. With multiple starters sidelined, he noted:

“You show up to a game and there’s just a ton of injuries. Kamari Ramsey, out at safety and he’s their best defensive back. Elijah Paige can’t go at left tackle. Then you lose Kilian O’Connor at center and you’re down two offensive linemen. It becomes a different game.”

That doesn’t even include other names still sidelined or hindered, such as receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Zacharyus Williams, cornerbacks Prophet Brown and Alex Graham, or running backs Bryan Jackson and Harry Dalton.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane Big Ten Football college football playoff joel klatt
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) warms up on the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Riley admitted after the loss that the team is “not very healthy right now.”

The silver lining is that injuries heal, and USC should regain firepower on both sides of the ball as the season progresses.

The Bottom Line

Yes, USC is flawed. Road losses have piled up, and late-game execution has been shaky.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava Big Ten Football college football playoff joel klatt
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

But the foundation is still there: an explosive offense, a string of close calls that point toward eventual regression, and a roster that will only improve as key players return.

If those three factors line up, Riley’s Trojans still have plenty of time to salvage their season.

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

Home/Football