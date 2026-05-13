Three USC Games That Could Draw College GameDay to Los Angeles

ESPN's College GameDay locked in its first two weeks of the 2026 season with a pair of highly anticipated rematches from week 1 of last season. It starts with a trip to Baton Rouge for Clemson at LSU and then they will stay in the SEC and visit Austin for Ohio State at Texas.

USC has not hosted College GameDay since 2013, but there’s a very good chance that could change in 2026 with the Trojans gauntlet of a schedule.

Oregon at USC, Sept. 26, Week 4

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This clash in late September between the longtime West Coast rivals has College GameDay written all over it. An early season Big Ten challenge for two programs with high expectations in 2026. It’s the first time this matchup is taking place in the month of September since 2005.

GameDay traveled to Eugene last season for the top 15 matchup in late November, and this one in Los Angeles will almost assuredly be another top 15, if not top 10 matchup. Two other games on the radar that weekend are Oklahoma at Georgia and Texas A&M at LSU, both will have major SEC and potentially College Football Playoff implications.

The USC vs. Oregon game is sure to draw a large number of NFL scouts because of Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, the projected No. 1 pick in next year’s draft and Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava, who could start to catapult himself into the conversation as one of the top signal-callers in the draft himself with an impressive showing.

Moore and the Ducks' high-powered offense will be the first challenge for the new-look USC defense under Gary Patterson, a former longtime head coach at TCU. The battle at the line of scrimmage will be intriguing. The Trojans return all five starting offensive line, although the lineup could change, versus an Oregon defensive front that figures to be one of the best in the country.

And does Southern Cal finally have a defensive front of their own that could wreak havoc in the Big Ten?

USC has changed its fortunes against the Ducks on the recruiting trail, which led to them signing the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, to pair with the most returning starters in college football with 15, and they are stacking another elite class in the 2027 cycle.

However, recruiting is one thing, the field is something completely different. If the Trojans want to become the premier team on the West Coast again, the challenge stands in front of Lincoln Riley’s squad when a loaded Oregon roster rolls into town. How Southern Cal responds could be very telling of how this pressured fifth season for Riley turns out.

Washington at USC, Oct. 3, Week 5

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, left, talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during pregame warmups at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

One can almost pencil in Washington as an undefeated team when they head from the Pacific Northwest to Southern California in early October with games against Washington State, Utah State, Eastern Washington and Minnesota to start the season.

It’s the renewal of another former Pac-12 rivalry that has elevated the Big Ten conference. This will be the Trojans second-ranked matchup in a row at home and could be another top 15 showdown, depending on what happens in September.

Second-year starting quarterback Demond Williams leads the way for the Huskies, who are replacing their leading rusher and receiver. It’s year three under Jedd Fisch, who is looking for his first berth in the College Football Playoff. Washington is trying to reestablish themselves as one of the top programs in the country after reaching the national championship in 2023.

Two other games that could draw GameDay barring any early season surprises would be Vanderbilt at Georgia or Miami at Clemson.

Ohio State at USC, Oct. 31, Week 9

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates after catching a pass against Penn State on Nov. 1. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two storied programs will square off for the first time as Big Ten opponents when Ohio State travels to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Halloween.

The Buckeyes have reached the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons, including winning a national championship in 2024. Ohio State returns starting quarterback and potential first round pick Julian Sayin, leading running back Bo Jackson and leading receiver and potential top five pick Jeremiah Smith. It is certainly another game that NFL decision makers will have on their radar this fall.

The Buckeyes have a ton of stars to replace on defense, but they have been a program that retools not rebuilds with talent under head coach Ryan Day. USC will be Ohio State’s third marquee road matchup of the season. They play Indiana in Bloomington on Oct. 17 and will have a bye after playing in the Big Ten Championship Game rematch, before heading out west.

For the Trojans, it’s another massive test. If USC is ready to take that next step as a program, the game against Ohio State on their own turf will be a great indicator. Other than Florida versus Georgia, it’s a pretty light lineup in late October. This could also be dependent on whether or not Southern Cal host GameDay in week 4 or 5.

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