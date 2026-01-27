USC Trojans Making Massive Hire to Boost Secondary

The USC Trojans are expected to hire Baylor defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Paul Gonzales as a defensive backs coach, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Tuesday.

Gonzales, a San Jose native, has strong ties to California. He replaces former USC secondary coach Doug Belk, who’s contract was not renewed earlier this month.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gonzales was in his first season at Baylor, after previously working under new USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson at TCU from 2012-21. Gonzales started off as a graduate assistant with the Horned Frogs, coaching linebackers and safeties, before he was promoted to the full-time cornerbacks coach in 2015, where he remained for three seasons.

He then became the safeties coach in 2018 and stayed in that for seven season, even after Patterson’s departure, until 2024. He coached former TCU safety Tre’von Moehrig, the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation’s best defensive back. Moehrig was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second-round pick in 2021.

MORE: Most Impactful Early Enrollee Recruit for USC Trojans

MORE: Sam Darnold Makes History in Seattle's NFC Championship Win

MORE: USC's Makai Lemon Paired With Underrated NFL Quarterback In Recent Mock Draft

USC's Defensive Back

With defensive backs Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald headed off to the NFL, Christian Pierce returns as the Trojans most experienced safety and the new leader of the backend.

Kennedy Urlacher stepped in for the final three and a half games of last season when Ramsey and Fitzgerald went down with injuries in mid-November that kept them out for the rest of the season. Alex Graham became the starting nickel at the same time. The freshman also played some safety in multiple games last season and could continue being a hybrid player in 2026.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Marquis Gallegos appeared in all 13 games as primarily a special teams player and will be competing in the spring to have a larger role in his third year with the program.

Southern Cal did not make any moves in the transfer portal to add another safety. Three-star Madden Riordan is the only safety the Trojans signed in the 2026 class, but four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer and three-star cornerback Joshua Holland would be two names to keep an eye on that could potentially move to safety.

USC Trojans Coaching Staff Changes

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler (left) watches warmups before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC has kept some of its defensive staff in place since the hiring of Patterson last week. At this moment, Belk is the only departure from last season.

Former Nebraska special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler comes over to coach the Trojans special teams and he will also serve as the linebackers coach. Ekeler returns to USC, where he served as the linebackers coach in 2013. Rob Ryan was hired last season but is expected to move to an analyst role this season.

As of now, defensive line coach Eric Henderson, defensive ends coach Shaun Nua and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed are expected to remain on the staff. The Trojans have not officially announced its staff for the 2026 season.

Lincoln Riley has put an emphasis on improving the defensive culture in Los Angeles and the recent hires indicate it.

Recommended Articles