Carson Palmer And USC Recruits Are On The Verge Of Historic State Title Run

Former USC Trojans Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer leads Santa Margarita, who feature three USC signees in receiver Trent Mosley, edge Simote Kataonga and cornerback Jayden Crowder against undefeated De La Salle in the CIF State Open Division Championship.

Kickoff at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, December 13 is slated for 8 p.m.

Carson Palmer Leads Impressive Playoff Run

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer prepares to address the crowd during his Ring of Honor induction ceremony during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks September 29, 2019. Seahawks Vs Cardinals | Michael Chow/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Not many people believed Palmer would be in this position in his first season at the helm at his alma mater.

Especially because no school other than Mater Dei or St. John Bosco had won the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championship since Corona Centennial did it in 2015.

And when the initial bracket was released, this season looked no different. Santa Margarita was the fourth seed, behind one seed Bosco, two seed Centennial and three seed Mater Dei, despite beating them in the regular season.

The Eagles defeated fifth seed Sierra Canyon, who also features three USC commits in cornerback Brandon Lockhart, safety Madden Riordan and Ja’Myron Baker 21-9 in the quarterfinals.

They handed Sierra Canyon their only loss of the season and were the only school to score more than 14 points against a defense that is loaded with Power 4 talent.

Carson Palmer waves to the crowd after his Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor induction ceremony in 2019. | Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the semifinals they cruised to a 31-6 victory against Trinity League foe Orange Lutheran after they shocked Bosco in the quarterfinals.

The former USC quarterback then returned to the Rose Bowl for the CIF-SS Division I Championship in a rematch of an overtime week 2 thriller against Centennial, who defeated Mater Dei for the second time this season in the semifinals.

It was Palmer’s first time back in the Rose Bowl since 2002, where his four touchdown performance against crosstown rival UCLA strengthened his Heisman campaign and started the run of three Trojans to win the prestigious award in four years.

The Eagles defeated Corona Centennial for a second time, this time with a 42-7 rout to claim the school’s first CIF Championship since 2011.

Trent Mosley Leaves a Legacy

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Palmer left a legacy behind when he led Santa Margarita to back-to-back CIF Championships in the late 90s and Mosley is doing the same this season.

The Trojans four-star receiver signee had a big punt return against Sierra Canyon in the third quarter to set up his 8-yard rushing touchdown to seal the game. The following week against Orange Lutheran, Mosley caught five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

And then Mosley saved his finest performance for the biggest stage against Centennial when he caught 10 passes for 292 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns. Mosley had a touchdown catches of 80 and 91 yards.

Mosley is part of an impressive recruiting class for Southern Cal at receiver. He is one of four blue-chip recruits at the position headed to Los Angeles. USC signed six total.

And with several veteran receivers set to move on next season, the talented group of freshmen will be making a strong push for early playing time starting in the spring.

Defensive Standouts

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Katoanga and Crowder have been part of a Santa Margarita defense that has not allowed an opponent to reach double figures in the playoffs.

Katoanga had a sack against Sierra Canyon and Centennial, while Crowder blocked an extra point, which kept them in the single digits and showed his versatile skillset with a 55-yard kickoff return against Orange Lutheran.

Similar to Mosley, Katoanga and Crowder join a deep class at their respective positions as part of the Trojans No. 1 rated recruiting class in the 2026 class.

All three USC signees will officially enroll next month on Jan. 7 and take part in spring practice.

