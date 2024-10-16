Unfair Officiating Against USC Trojans? Lincoln Riley Speaks Up
As another weekend of college football has come and gone, there has been yet another weekend of questionable officiating. On Oct. 12, the USC Trojans faced a 33-30 overtime loss against the Penn State Nittany Lions. In the game, there were numerous questionable calls and no-calls from the Big Ten officiating crew.
USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke on Trojans Live about the officiating this season. While Riley is in favor of less flags, he wishes there was more in favor of USC.
“We just haven’t gotten many of them honestly,” Riley said. “We’ve just had some, you know, some tough breaks, especially at the end of these last two that just hadn’t gone our way obviously.”
USC safety Kamari Ramsey was called for an illegal low block. When re-watching the play, Ramsey was blocked into the Penn State by another Nittany Lion. The play occurred at the beginning of the second quarter and the flag was never picked up. The penalty resulted in a Penn State first down but l luckily for USC, the Penn State drive ended with an interception.
Overall, there were not too many penalties called in this game: three called against Penn State compared to five called against USC. While the call against Ramsey was questionable, the issue was also the penalties that were never called.
There were two instances of a potential missed call for offensive holding as USC defensive linemen Devan Thompkins and Gavin Meyer were both held on plays without any flags being thrown. These missed calls hurt the momentum of the USC defense.
In overtime, USC had possession of the ball first. The Trojans attempted two passes, but both were incomplete. Specifically on the third down pass, there were questions on whether the Penn State defender made the tackle too early. There was no flag on the play and USC had to attempt the field goal. The Trojans missed the kick leading to a Penn State win.
While speaking to Trojans Live, Riley elaborated on the officiating across the league.
“I do think the league as a whole, you know, has a philosophy of trying to throw a few less flags, which like I said before I’m generally in favor of. But you know you can’t, you can’t let it cross over into effect in the game and you got to make sure that it’s consistent you know from first half to second half from Team One to Team Two,” Riley said.
This is not the first USC game this season that the officiating has been questionable. Just one week prior, USC lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Throughout the game, there were numerous missed calls and calls against USC that were questionable. Following that game, Riley did comment on the officiating.
“There was a number of misses there at the end; the pass interference that was called, the pass interference that wasn’t, the intentional grounding, and certainly the last play (Minnesota's fourth-and-goal),” Riley said.
The two weeks in a row of losing can not solely be blamed on officiating. Fans can say if the pass interference was called in overtime, USC would have made the field goal or scored a touchdown. While that may be true, Riley and the Trojans understand that blaming officiating for losses is not the way to go.
The officiating across the Big Ten conference is being called out. Some fans believe there is a bias towards the teams that have been in the Big Ten before the conference realignment. The Trojans have not had the officials on their side this season. They will need to find a way to win despite the calls.
The 3-3 USC Trojans will face the 3-3 Maryland Terrapins on Oct. 19. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at SECU Stadium in Maryland.
