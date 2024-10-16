Penn State Fan Trolls USC Trojans By Running Out With The Team
On Oct. 12, the USC Trojans and the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions faced off in a Big Ten matchup. The Nittany Lions walked away with a 33-30 win in overtime. There is a lot to talk about regarding what happened during the game, but something that occurred pre-game is also worth discussing.
USC offers a package that allows fans to pay to run out of the tunnel with the team ahead of games. It is known as the “Ultimate Trojan Experience.” Of course, the experience does come with a cost. The price can be from $1,450 to $1,800, depending on the game. The package does not include tickets to the game itself. It does allow the one who purchased the package to bring one other person with them.
One Penn State fan knew about this deal and took advantage of it. The fan of the Nittany Lions, Jordan Mott purchased the package and ran out of the tunnel with the USC Trojans. Mott posted a video on his Instagram. Mott ran out of the tunnel and down the field with the Trojans while wearing all Nittany Lions gear.
“No terms of restrictions mentioned on whether you had to be a USC fan. So what does a die hard Penn State fan do – Purchases it,” Mott stated in his Instagram caption. “We 1000% did not expect for them to allow us to participate – They said they’ve never had an opposing teams fan sign up for the experience.”
The game did end in a loss for the Trojans. Despite having a Penn State fan run out with the Trojans, USC started the game off strong. The Trojans led the game 20-6 at halftime. Even when the Nittany Lions caught up, USC fought, taking it into overtime.
The Trojans only have two more home games remaining. They are against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Though the experience may be up there in price, Mott did call it an incredible experience.
While it is expensive, USC fans should look to purchase the package to have a great experience and to make sure no more opposing fans run out with the team. Who runs out with the team may now be something to watch for.
The next game for the USC Trojans will be in Maryland against the 3-3 Terrapins. The Trojans need to get back on track, having a 3-3 overall record, and 1-3 in Big Ten conference play. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at SECU Stadium in Maryland.
