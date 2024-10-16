USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Miller Moss Starting Quarterback Questions
The USC Trojans have been struggling and have lost three of their last four games. It’s been a mixed bag for Trojans quarterback Miller Moss in those losses. Riley believes that Moss has put USC in a position to win all of those games. They will be rolling with Moss still.
Lincoln Riley: “Miller is Our Starter”
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was asked Tuesday after practice that there would be no quarterback change.
“Miller is our starter,” Riley said. “He has played a lot of really good ball and put our team in position to win a lot of games.”
USC has had a fourth quarter lead in each of their three losses.
Through six games this season, Miller Moss has thrown for 1618 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. All of Moss’s interceptions have come in the Trojan's last four games.
“Some of the things he needs to do better, he owns it,” Riley said.
Riley was asked what Moss could be doing better.
“Missed a few throws that he rarely misses. That’s been about it,” Riley said. “His decision-making has been good.”
USC's backup quarterback is Jayden Maiava. He saw some action in the Trojans’ blowout win over Utah State.
“Jayden is doing a really good job,” Riley said. “I’m very confident if the situation arose that Jayden was going to play, he would play well.”
The quarterback position is not the big reason for the Trojans' struggles according to Lincoln Riley.
Trojans Have Another Road Test Against Maryland
The road has not been friendly to the USC Trojans in 2024. The Trojans are 0-2 on the road with losses at Michigan and Minnesota.
In both games, USC was leading in the fourth quarter. The Trojans are 1-3 in the Big Ten and 3-3 overall. Maryland, on the other hand, is 0-3 in Big Ten play and 3-3 overall. Maryland has lost to Michigan State, Indiana, and Northwestern.
The Trojans are 7-point favorites on the road. The over-under is set at 57.
USC was favored in each of their road losses this season so the trend of being a road favorite has not had a positive result. What can the Trojans do to flip the trend?
They have to take care of the ball. Costly turnovers have plagued the Trojans in these games. USC has the talent to be a really good team, but situationally, they have not been up to standard. Will that change against Maryland?
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PST on FOX on Saturday.
