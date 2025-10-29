Updated Weather Forecast Could Spell Trouble For USC Trojans at Nebraska
The No. 23 USC Trojans will face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night in frigid weather conditions at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Lincoln for Saturday night's game are expected to be around 33 degrees with wind gusts at about five to 10 miles per hour.
How Frigid Temperatures Could Favor Nebraska Over USC
While the weather conditions should have an impact on both teams, they could benefit Nebraska, as the team is more accustomed to playing in frigid conditions in November. USC is just starting to get used to playing in cold environments in its second season in the Big Ten, as it's something it didn't experience for the most part during its time in the Pac-12.
Back in August, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola predicted that the Cornhuskers' games against the Trojans would be cold and stated that USC wouldn't be ready for it. Raiola got his wish for Saturday's game; now it's up to USC to prove Raiola wrong with a statement win on the road against Nebraska.
The frigid temperatures aren't the only thing that USC will have to overcome on Saturday night. The Trojans will be entering a hostile environment at Memorial Stadium, as Nebraska will be debuting new black alternative uniforms for their "blackout" game.
High Stakes On Saturday Night Between USC and Nebraska
There is much on the line for both teams entering Saturday night's matchup at Memorial Stadium. USC and Nebraska's College Football Playoff hopes are on the line as they both enter the game with two losses on the season. The loser of Saturday night's game is eliminated from playoff consideration, while the winner is still alive to make a strong case to make it into the field as a two-loss team.
USC enters the game with a 5-2 record coming off its final bye week of the regular season. The Trojans suffered a heartbreaking third straight loss to their arch-rival, the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-24 on Oct. 18.
In the loss, USC made costly mistakes down the stretch in the fourth quarter that were ultimately the difference in the game. Avoiding those mistakes against Nebraska in what is likely to be a close game entering the fourth quarter is key for the Trojans.
Winning a signature game on the road has been a struggle for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans this season, as well as in previous years. Securing a win against Nebraska on the road would be a huge boost for USC and its season. A loss would lower confidence from the fan base, and USC's season could fall apart in its remaining games.
Nebraska enters with a 6-2 record, following a 28-21 win over an underrated Northwestern Wildcats team in week 9. A win over USC would put the Cornhuskers in a prime position to win out and finish the season with a 10-2 record.
Nebraska has two remaining home games against UCLA (Nov. 8) and Penn State (Nov. 22), as well as one remaining home matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 28.
USC and Nebraska will face off on Saturday night with the kickoff from Memorial Stadium set for 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NBC.